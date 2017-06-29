Here's your chance to see London from above.

London's New Zip Line Will Take You on an Epic Ride Over the City

Adventure lovers have a new experience to look forward to in London as the fastest city-based zip line in the world is making its way to the U.K.

Taking off from a height of 100 feet in the air, Zip World London will whisk participants over London’s skyline, giving them epic bird’s eye views of attractions like Big Ben, the Thames River, and the London Eye.

The attraction can reach speeds of close to 50 mph, and will take around 30 seconds in total.

Take a look at what you can expect below:

“I see it as a decent halfway house between a rollercoaster and a bungee jump; it’ll be exciting but not terrifying,” Barry Shaverin, founder of Zip World London, said in an interview with the Evening Standard. “Giant zip lines and the greatest cityscape in the world — it seemed such an obvious idea to put the two together.”