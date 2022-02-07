This Mexico Hot Spot Has the Longest Zip Line in Cancun — and It Just Reopened

Cancun's most thrilling park is welcoming outdoor adventure seekers again. Xavage park features adrenaline-pumping activities, including zip lining, rafting, and kayaking, as well as water activities for visitors of all ages.

The attraction, which is part of Grupo Xcaret, reopened its doors on Dec. 20 after closing March 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic. In addition to the return of its six trademark activities, there's also a new pool surrounded by lounge chair and hammocks, as well as a new international buffet with salads, pastas, ceviche, burgers, meats, and desserts, plus a new snack bar called Xnack, which has pizza, cookies, vegetables, smoothies, and juices.

Among the activities are zip lining along the longest flight in Cancun — almost a half-mile long and more than 68 feet high — and piloting a monster truck around 15 obstacles on a course. There's also a challenging ropes course with more than 4,000 hanging elements over four different heights, with one stretching 118 feet into the sky.

Those with a love of boating have three choices. There's rafting on the area's longest human-made river rapids circuit with International Rafting Federation certified guides, high-speed jet boating with a naval captain, and kayaking on three different routes.

Every activity also has a kid-friendly way to experience it, as the young ones can co-pilot the monster trucks, try to first level of the ropes course, or paddle in pairs on the kayaks. There's also a children's area, which includes waterslides, a wading pool, and water jets.

The basic admission includes the ropes course and kayak, as well as access to the children's splash zone for $54 per adult (12 years old and older) and $27 per child (ages 5 to 11). The all-inclusive admission includes all that, plus access to all the activities (including whitewater rafting, the monster truck ride, zip lining, and jet boat) for as many times as you'd like for $135 adult and for $68 per child. All guests get access to the snack bar and international buffet. Xcaret hotel guests receive free access with their stay at an Xcaret hotel.

The amusement park is open from Mondays through Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m and is located in the Benito Juarez municipality in Quintana Roo, just a five-minute drive from the Cancun International Airport, and about a 25-minute drive from Cancun hotel areas and 35 minutes from Playa del Carmen.