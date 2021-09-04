The World's Longest Treetop Walkway Lets You Stroll Almost a Full Mile in a Forest Canopy in Switzerland

There are plenty of ways to enjoy Switzerland's natural beauty, from scenic train rides to epic hikes and more. As of this summer, that list got a little bit longer, thanks to the grand opening of Senda dil Dragun, the longest treetop walkway in the world.

Stretching 1.5 kilometers (slightly less than a mile), Senda dil Dragun connects the villages of Laax Murschetg and Laax Dorf in southeast Switzerland, with an elevated trail that soars above the forest floor. Senda dil Dragun, which appropriately translates to "Way of the Dragon," opened to the public on July 11 and has since welcomed over 45,000 visitors.

Flims Laax, Switzerland's treetop walk Credit: © Flims Laax Falera/Philipp Ruggli

Throughout the walkway, guests will find different ways to enhance their experience, all while admiring the trees at eye level. This includes four platforms with seating and informational displays describing the plants, trees, and animals that can be found in the forest. If the thrill of walking through the forest canopy isn't enough, younger visitors can get an added dose of adrenaline on the spiral slide, which is built into the tower in Murschetg.

Starting Oct. 11, 2021, guests will also be able to complement their visit to Senda dil Dragun with a digital experience. Using a rented tablet at five designated areas throughout the walkway, visitors will enter the world of augmented reality (AR) and access information about the regional animal and plant life, geology, agriculture, and human settlement.

And while this walkway may seem like a warm-weather activity, organizers already have plans to turn Senda dil Dragun into a winter wonderland this upcoming holiday season. Visitors can also look forward to music, storytelling, and children's character appearances along the path.

Flims Laax, Switzerland's treetop walk Credit: © Flims Laax Falera/Philipp Ruggli

Pricing for Senda dil Dragun starts at about $8.75 for a one-way ticket for children or $17.50 for adults. The Flims Laax region is also home to the European Union's largest snow park and the world's largest halfpipe, so there are plenty of other opportunities for adventure before or after visiting Senda dil Dragun.