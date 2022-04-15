This Scenic Wisconsin Region Will Soon Be Home to the World's Largest Naturally Filtered Lake and Floating Water Park

In a Midwestern city best known for zipping or twisting down a fiberglass water slide, earning itself the moniker "Water Park Capital of the World," a more "natural" water park option will debut in time for the summer season.

Dubbed The Land of Natura, the 150-acre development in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, eschewed convention from the beginning with the founders consulting arborists and lagoon specialists to ensure the land remains undisturbed. Cutting down trees and pumping chemicals like chlorine into the water was never part of the plan to create this 14-million-gallon lake. The Wisconsin Dells' woodlands, marsh, Cambrian-sandstone rock formations, and rolling topography have attracted visitors for 150 years ago. And those are the natural elements The Land of Natura will proudly shine a light on when it opens.

Floating activities at Natura Credit: Courtesy of Natura

Located on the Wisconsin River's Lower Dells, the first phase of this $60 million project includes building the world's largest naturally filtered lake: Lake Wisconsin Dells. Powered by plants that engage the all-natural-filtration process, in some areas Lake Wisconsin Dells will be 20 feet deep.

The lake will also host America's largest floating water park, a fresh alternative to the town's 20 other water parks, without sacrificing the adrenaline-inducing offerings. The water park will have slides that scale up to 100 and 150 feet in height.

Other activities in this first phase include creating 10 miles of trails for hiking and biking, and opportunities to rent kayaks. Visitors can also experience the 1,100-foot-long canopy tour (North America's longest) with bridges and walkways suspended at 10 to 25 feet above ground. A beach will span 2,000 feet of the Wisconsin River's shoreline and fire pits crackling with energy for a relaxed and chill vibe. Food trucks serving a variety of farm-to-fork cuisine are also part of the vision.

The lake Natura will be getting built on Credit: Courtesy of Natura

The idea for a natural adventure park is a second-generation business from the Makowskis, who own three resorts in the area already: The Vue, a boutique hotel; Natura Treescape Resort, home to a natural lagoon, tree house lodges, and tiny homes; and Aloha Beach Resort on Lake Delton. What brothers Adam, Rich and David Makowski want to do with this newest attraction is bridge the area's natural resources with outdoor adventure, in a way that doesn't harm the land or water.

As an homage to their parents, who emigrated from Poland, and launched their tourism careers in Wisconsin Dells 50 years ago by purchasing a 14-unit motel, Natura means "nature" in Polish.