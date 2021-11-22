The show, at Sarasota's Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, opens to the public on Dec. 11.

Where to See One of the Best Holiday Displays in Florida

Flowers from Lights in Bloom at the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

Flowers from Lights in Bloom at the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens is decking its blooms with tons of lights for the holiday season — for the 18th year in a row.

The waterfront attraction in Sarasota, Fl. has released tickets for its annual "Lights in Bloom" winter holiday spectacle, which will transform the beautiful gardens into a nighttime immersive lightshow.

Starting Dec. 11, guests can enjoy the best of the botanical garden after sundown, at its Downtown Sarasota campus, where twinkling lights will adorn the gazebos, rainforest exhibits, and more. Each year, visitors are dazzled by illuminated holiday favorites like Christmas trees, reindeer, and a menorah — and some more locally-inspired favorites, like manatees and butterflies, are also featured.

Trees with light up ribbons from Lights in Bloom at the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens Credit: Cliff Roles/Courtesy of Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

Butterflies from Lights in Bloom at the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens Credit: Cliff Roles/Courtesy of Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

While walking through the holiday lights, guests will also enjoy face painting, balloon artistry, and photo opportunities. There's also food and a cash bar available.

The show runs until Dec. 23, takes a break for Christmas, then reopens Dec. 26 through 30, and opens once more on Jan. 1 and 2, 2022. The lights will only be visible from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. each night — unless guests purchase the "early entry," which will allow entry as early as 5 p.m.

A woman tying a tree ribbon from Lights in Bloom at the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens Credit: Daniel Perales/Courtesy of Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

It's highly recommended that visitors purchase their tickets in advance, as admittance numbers will be limited each night due to COVID-19 precautions. Unvaccinated visitors will be required to wear a mask while indoors.

Tickets are now available online. General admission entrance for non-members is $25 per person. Admission for children aged 5 to 17 is $15 and children four years or younger are free. Visitors can also purchase tickets for the "Selby Experience" only on Dec. 18, which includes entrance to the specially curated exhibit reserved parking, early admission, food, and drink for $200 per adult.