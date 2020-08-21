This New Bridge Lets You Walk Over One of Norway's Most Stunning Waterfalls

Move over, Trolltunga and Lofoten — there’s now one more spot to add to the list of epic places to take photos in Norway: the Vøringsfossen bridge.

The recently opened bridge climbs over the dramatic, 535-foot Vøringsfossen waterfall, allowing visitors to feel as if they’re floating high above the idyllic Måbødalen valley.

Architect Carl-Viggo Hølmebakk has been working on the project for over a decade. His goal was to seamlessly fuse the natural and the man-made, he told CNN Travel.

Based on these photos, it appears he has. From some angles, the bridge looks almost like a giant walking stick insect stepping over a rush of water.

Image zoom STIAN LYSBERG SOLUM/NTB Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

Hølmebakk’s team began working on the bridge in 2015 and had to call in helicopters to help with construction due to the difficult terrain. The bridge includes 99 steps and is part of a larger project, which eventually will include an accessible footpath and cafe.

The bridge’s 99 steps are a fraction of the 1,500 stairs visitors used to have to climb to get to the Fossli Hotel, which was built at the site in 1880.

While the bridge makes getting a bird’s-eye view of Vøringsfossen less treacherous than it once was, people scared of heights may want to consider putting on a pair of sturdy hiking boots and following the path to the waterfall instead. May through September is the best time to make the trek, which is considered challenging.

Located between Oslo and Bergen, Vøringsfossen is believed to have been a favorite spot of the Norwegian composer Edvard Grieg. It’s also situated along a scenic route about a 20-minute drive from Eidfjord, a village that makes for an excellent home base for exploring Norway’s fjords, waterfalls, and national parks — not to mention a gorgeous Instagram backdrop.