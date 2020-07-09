Pearl Harbor and USS Arizona Memorial Reopening for Tourists Tomorrow

The USS Arizona Memorial will reopen for tours in Hawaii’s Pearl Harbor.

The National Park Service announced that access to the national memorial, which has been closed for the past months due to the coronavirus pandemic, will once again reopen on July 10. Visitors will be able to partake in a 45-minute tour wherein they will board a U.S. Navy vessel and travel to the site where the USS Arizona sank.

Image zoom DEA/M. BORCHI/Getty

Visitors will also have access to the USS Arizona Memorial boat tours, Pearl Harbor Visitor Center, grounds, museums, and book store. The Pearl Harbor National Memorial Theater, USS Oklahoma and USS Utah memorials remain closed at this time.

Tours are limited to 50 people at a time and visitors must make reservations in advance. Tickets will be released up to seven days in advance. Unreserved tickets will remain available until one hour before the designated tour start time.

All visitors must wear a face mask and agree to social distancing measures while on the tour. Although the number of visitors allowed at the memorial will be limited, those who do visit will be allowed to stay at the site longer than usual.

National Parks are opening on a case-by-case basis, based on health and safety measures in their states. In Hawaii, there have been 1,076 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 19 deaths. The state is planning on reopening to visitors on August 1 and will allow those who can present a negative COVID-19 test to sidestep required quarantine periods.

But recent reports about increasing COVID-19 cases around the state have authorities questioning the reopening measures.