You Can Now Book Dinner Reservations, Tickets, More Through Uber

Uber wants to help you plan your next vacation with a whole new feature launched Tuesday to make it as easy as simply opening up the app.

Uber's new Explore tab will allow customers to book things like dinner reservations as well as offer recommendations for popular tourist attractions to make traversing a new city a seamless experience. The company also plans to soon allow users to book tickets to live events, shows, museums, and more.

"We've built Uber Explore to take our customers beyond the ride," Adib Roumani, the product lead for Uber Explore, told Travel + Leisure. "People have always come to the Uber app for the point A to point B piece of the journey - so we're thrilled to expand and help inspire the destination, too."

"Whether you're looking to expand your horizons at home or you're traveling in a new city, Uber Explore puts the best of cities at your fingertips," Roumani added.

As a bonus, customers who use the Uber Explore tab will also receive 15% off their Uber ride up to $10 for now when they book their trip through Uber Explore. The app will include a "ride there now" function as well as allow customers to pay for their experience through their Uber Wallet.

To start, Uber Explore will launch in Mexico City as well as 14 areas across the United States: Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Memphis, Minneapolis - St. Paul, New Orleans, New Jersey, Upstate New York, Orlando, San Antonio, San Francisco, and Seattle.

This is the latest expansion of Uber's offerings. Last month, Uber introduced its new "Privacy Center," which allows riders to see a breakdown of all the reviews drivers have left for them.

And in November, the company also launched a membership program featuring discounts and perks on rides, food deliveries, and more.