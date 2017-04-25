The Most Popular Attractions in Cities Around the World

By Talia Avakian April 25, 2017
Credit: Siripong Kaewla-iad/Getty Images

Knowing the local hotspots in a destination you're visiting can help you fill your itinerary with authentic finds and hidden gems.

TripAdvisor has just launched a Check-Index, showcasing which areas travelers and locals frequent most often in major tourism destinations across the globe.

Using mobile check-ins at locations ranging from restaurants to attractions and hotels, the travel site has put together a list that showcases where tourists' and locals' interests overlap, and the alternative finds locals enjoy that often aren't on tourists' travel itineraries.

From San Francisco to Berlin, here are the spots travelers and locals visit most in popular cities.

New York City

Attractions Tourists Visit Most:

1. Madison Square Garden

2. The National 9/11 Memorial and Museum

3. Times Square

Attractions Locals Visit Most:

1. Madison Square Garden

2. Bryant Park

3. One World Observatory—World Trade Center

Independent Restaurants Tourists Visit Most:

1. Katz's Deli

2. Balthazar

3. Ellen's Stardust Diner

Independent Restaurants Locals Visit Most:

1. Pershing Square

2. The Dead Rabbit

3. Balthazar

Chain Restaurants Tourists Visit Most:

1. Hard Rock Cafe

2. Shake Shack (Columbus Avenue)

3. Starbucks (Madison Avenue)

Chain Restaurants Locals Visit Most:

1. Shake Shack (East 86 Street)

2. Starbucks (Columbus Avenue) 

3. Starbucks (Astor Place) 

Hotels Tourists Stay at Most:

1. New York Hilton Midtown

2. Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel

3. The New Yorker, A Wyndham Hotel

Chicago

Attractions Tourists Visit Most:

1. The Magnificent Mile

2. The Art Institute of Chicago

3. Navy Pier

Attractions Locals Visit Most:

1. The Magnificent Mile

2. United Center

3. East Bank Club

Independent Restaurants Tourists Visit Most:

1. Quartino

2. Girl and The Goat

3. Chicago Cut Steakhouse

Independent Restaurants Locals Visit Most:

1. Chicago French Market

2. Chicago Cut Steakhouse

3. Quartino

Chain Restaurants Tourists Visit Most:

1. Portillo's

2. Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe

3. Giordano's (North Rush Street)

Chain Restaurants Locals Visit Most:

1. Portillo's

2. Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe

3. Starbucks (South Drexel Avenue)

Hotels Tourists Stay at Most:

1. Hyatt Regency Chicago

2. The Palmer House Hilton

3. Hyatt Regency McCormick Place

San Francisco

Attractions Tourists Visit Most:

1. Pier 39

2. Union Square

3. Fisherman's Wharf

Attractions Locals Visit Most:

1. Ferry Building Marketplace

2. Union Square

3. Market Street

Independent Restaurants Tourists Visit Most:

1. The Slanted Door

2. Scoma's

3. Cliff House

Independent Restaurants Locals Visit Most:

1. Town Hall

2. Yank Sing (Stevenson Street)

3. Foreign Cinema

Chain Restaurants Tourists Visit Most:

1. In-N-Out Burger

2. Super Duper Burgers (Downtown)

3. Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. Restaurant and Market

Chain Restaurants Locals Visit Most:

1. The Grove—Yerba Buena

2. Super Duper Burgers (Downtown)

3. Roam Artisan Burgers (Union Street)

Hotels Tourists Stay at Most:

1. Hilton San Francisco Union Square

2. San Francisco Marriott Marquis

3. InterContinental San Francisco

Los Angeles

Attractions Tourists Visit Most:

1. Universal Studios Hollywood

2. Hollywood Walk of Fame

3. The Original Farmers Market

Attractions Locals Visit Most:

1. Staples Center

2. The Original Farmers Market

3. The Grove

Independent Restaurants Tourists Visit Most:

1. Gjelina

2. Perch

3. The Rose Venice

Independent Restaurants Locals Visit Most:

1. The Rose Venice

2. Perch

3. Bottega Louie

Chain Restaurants Tourists Visit Most:

1. The Ivy

2. BCD Tofu House

3. In-N-Out Burger

Chain Restaurants Locals Visit Most:

1. BCD Tofu House

2. IHOP

3. Urban Plates

Hotels Tourists Stay at Most:

1. The Westin Bonaventure Hotel and Suites

2. JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. Live

3. Hilton Los Angeles Airport

London

Attractions Tourists Visit Most:

1. Tower of London

2. Borough Market

3. British Museum

Attractions Locals Visit Most:

1. Borough Market

2. St. Paul's Cathedral

3. Sky Garden

Independent Restaurants Tourists Visit Most:

1. Duck and Waffle

2. Novikov Restaurant and Bar

3. The Wolseley

Independent Restaurants Locals Visit Most:

1. The Folly Bar

2. Madison

3. Novikov Restaurant and Bar

Chain Restaurants Tourists Visit Most:

1. Dishoom Covent Garden

2. Five Guys

3. Yauatcha

Chain Restaurants Locals Visit Most:

1. Dishoom Covent Garden

2. Big Easy

3. Yauatcha

Hotels Tourists Stay at Most:

1. Park Plaza Westminster Bridge London

2. Hilton London Metropole

3. Grosvenor House, a JW Marriott Hotel

Paris

Attractions Tourists Visit Most:

1. The Louvre

2. Eiffel Tower

3. Galeries Lafayette

Attractions Locals Visit Most:

1. Les Quatre Temps

2. Les Halles

3. Printemps

Independent Restaurants Tourists Visit Most:

1. Lafayette Gourmet

2. L'Avenue

3. Les Deux Magots

Independent Restaurants Locals Visit Most:

1. Lafayette Gourmet

2. Le Chalet 16

3. Klay Saint Sauveur

Chain Restaurants Tourists Visit Most:

1. Laduree

2. McDonald's

3. Angelina Paris

Chain Restaurants Locals Visit Most:

1. Laduree

2. Starbucks

3. Le Relais de l'Entrecote

Hotels Tourists Stay at Most:

1. Le Meridien Etoile

2. Pullman Paris Montparnasse

3. Paris Marriott Champs Elysees Hotel

Rome

Attractions Tourists Visit Most:

1. Colosseum

2. Trevi Fountain

3. Spanish Steps

Attractions Locals Visit Most:

1. Stadio Olimpico

2. Spanish Steps

3. Villa Borghese

Independent Restaurants Tourists Visit Most:

1. Angelino al Fori dal 1947

2. Grazia and Graziella

3. Momart Cafe

Independent Restaurants Locals Visit Most:

1. Momart Cafe

2. Dolce

3. Il Fungo—Piano Zero e Quattordicesimo Piano

Chain Restaurants Tourists Visit Most:

1. Stagioni, l'Osteria di Eataly

2. McDonald's

3. Hard Rock Cafe Rome

Chain Restaurants Locals Visit Most:

1. Stagioni, l'Osteria di Eataly

2. Caffe Tomeucci

3. Mamma Pizza

Hotels Tourists Stay at Most:

1. Rome Cavalieri, Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts

2. NH Collection Rome Vittorio Veneto

3. The Westin Excelsior, Rome

Barcelona

Credit: Bjorn Holland/Getty Images

Attractions Tourists Visit Most:

1. Basílica de la Sagrada Família

2. Mercat de Sant Josep de la Boqueria

3. Park Guell

Attractions Locals Visit Most:

1. La Maquinista

2. L'illa Diagonal

3. Casa Batllo

Independent Restaurants Tourists Visit Most:

1. El Nacional Barcelona

2. Cerveceria Catalana

3. La Fonda del Port Olimpic

Independent Restaurants Locals Visit Most:

1. Cerveceria Catalana

2. El Nacional Barcelona

3. Fabrica Moritz Barcelona

Chain Restaurants Tourists Visit Most:

1. Brunch and Cake

2. Tapas 24

3. Bilbao Berria

Chain Restaurants Locals Visit Most:

1. Bacoa—Universitat

2. Sopa

3. Nostrum

Hotels Tourists Stay at Most:

1. Barcelo Sants

2. W Barcelona

3. Hotel Arts Barcelona

Berlin

Attractions Tourists Visit Most:

1. Alexanderplatz

2. Mauermuseum

3. Berlin TV Tower

Attractions Locals Visit Most:

1. Alexanderplatz

2. Mauermuseum

3. Berlin TV Tower

Independent Restaurants Tourists Visit Most:

1. Monsieur Vuong

2. Burgermeister

3. KaffeeMitte

Independent Restaurants Locals Visit Most:

1. Monsieur Vuong

2. Markthalle Neun

3. Sets

Chain Restaurants Tourists Visit Most:

1. KaDeWe Feinschmecker

2. Hofbrau Munchen

3. Hard Rock Cafe Berlin

Chain Restaurants Locals Visit Most:

1. KaDeWe Feinschmecker

2. Ikea

3. Spreegold

Hotels Tourists Stay at Most:

1. InterContinental Berlin

2. Park Inn by Radisson Berlin Alexanderplatz

3. Hilton Berlin

Sydney

Attractions Tourists Visit Most:

1. Sydney Opera House

2. Darling Harbour

3. Bondi Beach

Attractions Locals Visit Most:

1. Olympic Stadium

2. Sydney Opera House

3. The Star

Independent Restaurants Tourists Visit Most:

1. The Grounds of Alexandria

2. The Glenmore

3. The Beresford

Chain Restaurants Locals Visit Most:

1. Salt Meats Cheese

2. McDonald's

3. Hard Rock Cafe

Hotels Tourists Stay at Most:

1. Shangri-La Hotel Sydney

2. The Fullerton Hotel Sydney

3. InterContinental Sydney

Bangkok

Attractions Tourists Visit Most:

1. Khao San Road

2. Temple of the Reclining Buddha (Wat Pho)

3. Temple of the Emerald Buddha (Wat Phra Kaew)

Attractions Locals Visit Most:

1. Siriraj Medical Museum

2. Lumpini Park

3. Ganesha Shrine

Independent Restaurants Tourists Visit Most:

1. Thip Samai

2. Go Ang—Pratunam Chicken Rice Restaurant

3. T&K Seafood

Independent Restaurants Locals Visit Most:

1. Roast

2. Papaya

3. Thip Samai

Chain Restaurants Tourists Visit Most:

1. Secret Recipe Cafe

2. Hard Rock Cafe Bangkok

3. Baan Khanita by the River

Chain Restaurants Locals Visit Most:

1. After You Dessert Cafe—Intersect Rama 3

2. Secret Recipe Cafe

3. MK Restaurant

Hotels Tourists Stay at Most:

1. Pathumwan Princess Hotel

2. Shangri-La Hotel, Bangkok

3. Amari Watergate Bangkok

