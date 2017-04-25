The Most Popular Attractions in Cities Around the World
Knowing the local hotspots in a destination you're visiting can help you fill your itinerary with authentic finds and hidden gems.
TripAdvisor has just launched a Check-Index, showcasing which areas travelers and locals frequent most often in major tourism destinations across the globe.
Using mobile check-ins at locations ranging from restaurants to attractions and hotels, the travel site has put together a list that showcases where tourists' and locals' interests overlap, and the alternative finds locals enjoy that often aren't on tourists' travel itineraries.
From San Francisco to Berlin, here are the spots travelers and locals visit most in popular cities.
New York City
Attractions Tourists Visit Most:
3. Times Square
Attractions Locals Visit Most:
2. Bryant Park
Independent Restaurants Tourists Visit Most:
1. Katz's Deli
2. Balthazar
Independent Restaurants Locals Visit Most:
3. Balthazar
Chain Restaurants Tourists Visit Most:
Chain Restaurants Locals Visit Most:
Hotels Tourists Stay at Most:
Chicago
Attractions Tourists Visit Most:
3. Navy Pier
Attractions Locals Visit Most:
Independent Restaurants Tourists Visit Most:
1. Quartino
Independent Restaurants Locals Visit Most:
3. Quartino
Chain Restaurants Tourists Visit Most:
1. Portillo's
Chain Restaurants Locals Visit Most:
1. Portillo's
Hotels Tourists Stay at Most:
San Francisco
Attractions Tourists Visit Most:
1. Pier 39
2. Union Square
Attractions Locals Visit Most:
2. Union Square
Independent Restaurants Tourists Visit Most:
2. Scoma's
3. Cliff House
Independent Restaurants Locals Visit Most:
1. Town Hall
Chain Restaurants Tourists Visit Most:
Chain Restaurants Locals Visit Most:
Hotels Tourists Stay at Most:
Los Angeles
Attractions Tourists Visit Most:
Attractions Locals Visit Most:
3. The Grove
Independent Restaurants Tourists Visit Most:
1. Gjelina
2. Perch
Independent Restaurants Locals Visit Most:
2. Perch
Chain Restaurants Tourists Visit Most:
1. The Ivy
Chain Restaurants Locals Visit Most:
2. IHOP
3. Urban Plates
Hotels Tourists Stay at Most:
London
Attractions Tourists Visit Most:
Attractions Locals Visit Most:
3. Sky Garden
Independent Restaurants Tourists Visit Most:
3. The Wolseley
Independent Restaurants Locals Visit Most:
2. Madison
Chain Restaurants Tourists Visit Most:
2. Five Guys
3. Yauatcha
Chain Restaurants Locals Visit Most:
2. Big Easy
3. Yauatcha
Hotels Tourists Stay at Most:
Paris
Attractions Tourists Visit Most:
1. The Louvre
2. Eiffel Tower
Attractions Locals Visit Most:
2. Les Halles
3. Printemps
Independent Restaurants Tourists Visit Most:
2. L'Avenue
Independent Restaurants Locals Visit Most:
2. Le Chalet 16
Chain Restaurants Tourists Visit Most:
1. Laduree
Chain Restaurants Locals Visit Most:
1. Laduree
2. Starbucks
Hotels Tourists Stay at Most:
Rome
Attractions Tourists Visit Most:
1. Colosseum
Attractions Locals Visit Most:
Independent Restaurants Tourists Visit Most:
3. Momart Cafe
Independent Restaurants Locals Visit Most:
1. Momart Cafe
2. Dolce
Chain Restaurants Tourists Visit Most:
Chain Restaurants Locals Visit Most:
3. Mamma Pizza
Hotels Tourists Stay at Most:
Barcelona
Attractions Tourists Visit Most:
3. Park Guell
Attractions Locals Visit Most:
3. Casa Batllo
Independent Restaurants Tourists Visit Most:
Independent Restaurants Locals Visit Most:
Chain Restaurants Tourists Visit Most:
2. Tapas 24
Chain Restaurants Locals Visit Most:
2. Sopa
3. Nostrum
Hotels Tourists Stay at Most:
2. W Barcelona
Berlin
Attractions Tourists Visit Most:
2. Mauermuseum
Attractions Locals Visit Most:
2. Mauermuseum
Independent Restaurants Tourists Visit Most:
3. KaffeeMitte
Independent Restaurants Locals Visit Most:
3. Sets
Chain Restaurants Tourists Visit Most:
Chain Restaurants Locals Visit Most:
2. Ikea
3. Spreegold
Hotels Tourists Stay at Most:
Sydney
Attractions Tourists Visit Most:
3. Bondi Beach
Attractions Locals Visit Most:
3. The Star
Independent Restaurants Tourists Visit Most:
2. The Glenmore
Chain Restaurants Locals Visit Most:
Hotels Tourists Stay at Most:
Bangkok
Attractions Tourists Visit Most:
Attractions Locals Visit Most:
2. Lumpini Park
Independent Restaurants Tourists Visit Most:
1. Thip Samai
3. T&K Seafood
Independent Restaurants Locals Visit Most:
1. Roast
2. Papaya
3. Thip Samai