The Most Popular Destinations Around the World, According to TikTok

TikTok is the place to be for hot travel tips these days. Whether it's how to score an upgrade, cheap tickets, or see the world's most popular tourist attractions like a pro, TikTokers have an answer for everything, and now they may be swaying travel trends, too.

To find out just where TikTok users want to go on their next getaway, travel booking website Next Vacay parsed through the top trending travel attractions on the social platform. It then crossed referenced the data against Tripadvisor reviews to determine other factors, like the destination's weather, price points, and crowds, to ultimately find the most in-demand travel attractions around the world.

"Searches for 'travel TikTok videos' have soared by 350%, and it's not hard to see why. In 2022, younger millennials and Gen-Z travelers are turning to the viral social media app for travel inspiration, unfiltered advice, and genius travel hacks," a representative from Next Vacay said in a statement sent to Travel + Leisure. "Whether you're looking for natural wonders, breathtaking views, or the best architecture mankind has to offer; your next travel destination might just come from TikTok.

According to Next Vacay, the top 10 list of most-viewed attractions on TikTok included Stonehenge in Salisbury, England, at No. 10. The attraction garnered nearly 52 million views on TikTok from February 2021 to February 2022 (which is when all data in this survey was collected). It was followed by Yosemite National Park in California with 59 million TikTok views, the Hoover Dam in Nevada with 70 million views, San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge with 118 million views, and the Las Vegas Strip in Nevada, which has more than 259 million views.

As for the top five, the Grand Canyon took the No. 5 spot with 273 million views over the 12-month survey period, followed by the Taj Mahal with 377 million views at No. 4.

Dubai Skyline at Dawn Credit: Getty Images

The No. 3 slot belongs to an absolute travel classic, the Eiffel Tower, which had 719 million views on TikTok, followed by the Burj Khalifa in Dubai at No. 2 with 1.9 billion views.

And finally, in the No. 1 spot, is everyone's favorite social media destination, the mouse house of Disney World in Orlando, which came in with an astonishing 8.6 billion views on TikTok.