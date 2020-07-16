Book a Virtual Class With Broadway Stars of 'Hamilton,' 'Mean Girls,' and More

Quarantine may have shut the lights on Broadway, but thankfully the show can go on — from home.

In a slew of online offerings from theater ticket company TodayTix, dubbed "TomorrowTix," both stars-in-training and fans alike can take classes ranging from learning how to tell stories through songs with actor Tituss Burgess and dance workshops choreographer James Alsop, who's previously worked with Beyoncé Knowles and Jennifer Lopez.

“With the absence of live theater still being felt across the country, we at TodayTix knew we had to find a way to use our platform to support our theater and arts communities, while amplifying diverse voices and perspectives,” TodayTix’s CEO and co-founder, Brian Fenty, told T+L, adding the classes have “tapped over 40 of the best theater and arts talents to take on the role of teacher in our virtual classroom. We hope these classes provide joy, entertainment and education to our community (and beyond)."

Broadway hopefuls can take the time to perfect their monologues with Ashley Park — who played Gretchen Wieners in the Broadway's Mean Girls — or work on audition skills or vocal skills for when gigs start to become available again. There are also classes for photographers looking to snap the perfect picture.

Hamilton's Ariana Debose will be leading a class titled "Auditioning for Film" and Lauren Osnes — who's been on the Broadway stage for over a decade in a variety of shows — will be available for private lessons.

Classes start at $15 and have something to offer for a variety of skill levels and interests.

Select classes are donation-based with proceeds going to Campaign Zero, a nonprofit focused on ending police brutality.