Fran Drescher Is Bringing 'The Nanny' to Broadway

The flashy girl from Flushing is coming to Broadway.

According to Deadline, Fran Drescher and Peter Marc Jacobson, creators of the hit 1990’s sitcom The Nanny are working on a brand new musical based on the series. Pretty soon, we’ll be able to enjoy Fran Fine’s outrageous wardrobe, big hair, and distinctive laugh all over again.

Not only is this exciting news for many ‘90s kids who grew up watching the show, Deadline reported that Rachel Bloom and Adam Schlesinger (of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) are also slated to write the music for the new Broadway show. Bloom will be writing the musical’s lyrics and share music writing duties with Schlesinger, according to Deadline.

Between this and the new Princess Diana musical, theater nerds born in the late ‘80s and ‘90s are going to have a lot to rejoice over.

“The Nanny was a fundamental part of my childhood,” said Bloom in a statement to Deadline. “Because it was the first time I saw an openly Jewish female protagonist on television. The story of Fran Fine, however, is a universal one that has touched the hearts of people of every race, religion, and orientation.”

Brian Zeilinger and Scott Zeilinger (Dear Evan Hansen, Mean Girls) are set to produce the Nanny musical, with Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) to direct. A production schedule, as well as casting, will be announced at a later date, according to Deadline.

“We are so excited to be working on the Broadway musical The Nanny. We’re equally excited that the wildly talented Rachel Bloom will be writing the lyrics and music with the fantastic Adam Schlesinger, and to have the brilliant Marc Bruni directing,” said Drescher and Jacobson in a statement to Deadline. “Nobody is cast yet – we’re plotting – but we feel confident we will find a fabulous actress who is funny, charming and has a great voice.”

Unfortunately, Drescher has no plans to reprise her iconic role on stage. She said to Deadline, “Of course I would do it myself but we’d have to change the title to The Granny.”

Never change, Fran.

Once this show goes up, it may be time to take a trip to New York City.