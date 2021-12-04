The Langham, Boston has partnered with the Boston Ballet for a magical holiday-themed hotel stay.

This 'Nutcracker'-themed Hotel Package Includes VIP Treatment at the Ballet and 2 Nights in a Suite

The Langham, Boston has partnered with the Boston Ballet for a luxurious holiday hotel package dedicated to 'The Nutcracker.'

Ahead of Christmas, hotel is introducing "A Night at The Nutcracker," an over-the-top package for fans of the seasonal ballet classic. Guests will enjoy an overnight stay in the Chairman's Suite (the hotel's top offering), which has been transformed into "a Sugar Plum Fairy's dream," according to the hotel.

The package also includes a festive meal for up to four people, prepared by the hotel's executive chef Stephen Bukoff and served in the suite's dining room. Guests will also receive four VIP tickets to the Boston Ballet's performance of "The Nutcracker" at the Citizens Bank Opera House (which includes access to the theatre's VIP lounge).

The package starts at $18,000 for a two-night stay and is available to book until Dec. 26.

Visitors to the hotel can also enjoy perks of the partnership in The Langham's bar, The Fed. The bar's cocktail team will feature one ballet-themed cocktail and mocktail on the menu, with 10% of the cost of each drink benefitting Boston Ballet.

To celebrate the launch of the partnership, The Langham has released a video filmed at the hotel, featuring choreography by Boston Ballet's Paolo Arrais and performed by some of the company.

The partnership will continue well after the holiday season with a package called "Celebrating The Arts" available to book until early June 2022. The package includes accommodations at The Langham, Boston, as well as VIP access and a 10% savings on Boston Ballet tickets. Guests who book will also receive a ballet-themed "culinary amenity."