You, you oughta know...that there’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see a live Broadway show from the comfort of your home.

Stella Artois Wants to Give You Free Beer and Private Virtual Show of Broadway's 'Jagged Little Pill'

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Broadway shows in New York City are on hiatus until at least January 2021, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy some Broadway magic –– in the form of a private show.

Stella Artois has gathered the Tony nominated stars from the new musical Jagged Little Pill inspired by the Alanis Morissette album, to form the Stella Artois Chalice Choir. Lauren Patten, Seal Allan Krill, and Elizabeth Stanley have been announced as part of the choir that will give an exclusive holiday “showing” of the musical for one lucky person and their friends.

“As a beer originally brewed for the holidays, Stella Artois has a long tradition of playing a special role this time of year when people unite with their loved ones and take in a show,” said Lara Krug, VP of Marketing, Stella Artois, in a statement. “While people may not be able to come together in the traditional ways, like over a live Broadway musical, we wanted to create something sure to strike a chord and inspire people to still savor this special time of year safely together in any way they can.”

In addition, Stella Artois is also donating $15,000 to the United States Bartenders Foundation’s Bartenders Emergency Assistance Program to support bartenders in local theatres.

The lucky winner of this contest (and a few of their friends) will be able to get a private meet-and-greet with the Jagged Little Pill cast via conference call and enjoy songs from the show. Stella Artois is also offering a special goodie bag filled with specially-designed Stella Artois Chalices, cold beer, and a gift card to order “hors d’oeuvres.” The special showing will take place on Dec. 21.

“The holidays feel pretty different this year for all of us,” said Lauren Patten, who plays Jo in the Broadway musical. “For me, not being on stage to perform for people has been incredibly hard, so I’m absolutely thrilled to be able to bring that experience to someone as part of the Stella Artois Chalice Choir. Who doesn’t love savoring a Stella and watching a show?”

In order to win, fans who are over 21 years old should follow @StellaArtois on Twitter and tag three friends with hashtags #ChaliceChoir and #Giveaway on the brand’s pinned tweet. The contest will close on Sunday, Dec. 13.

For more information, see Stella Artois on Twitter.