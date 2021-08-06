Visitors will be able to get up-close to some of the most iconic costumes in entertainment history, including "Hamilton," "The Phantom of the Opera," "The Lion King," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and "Saturday Night Live."

Browse the Best of Broadway's Costumes at This NYC Exhibit in Times Square

While Broadway theatres gradually start to reopen, it's possible to get a taste of the best of the Great White Way a bit early this month thanks to a new costume exhibit opening in Times Square.

"Showstoppers! Spectacular Costumes from Stage & Screen" opened on Wednesday and is "an immersive maze featuring more than 100 of the industry's most beautiful and complex garments" from stage and screen.

Visitors will be able to get up-close to some of the most iconic costumes in entertainment history, including "Hamilton," "The Phantom of the Opera," "The Lion King," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and "Saturday Night Live."

Showstoppers! Costumes From Stage and Screen Exhibition Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

"It's a real celebration of the combination of talent and skill and imagination that underwrites some of the spectacle and beauty of the entertainment business in general and theater, film, television, and ballet in particular," theater set designer Tom Hennes, who designed the layout of the exhibit, told The Associated Press this week.

The two-floor exhibit consists of over 100 costumes and stretches across a 20,000-feet space on 42nd Street in New York's Times Square.

Showstoppers! Costumes From Stage and Screen Exhibition Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

In addition, visitors will be able to see sneak peeks from the James Bond film "No Time to Die" and the Aretha Franklin biopic "Respect." The show also includes costumes from ensembles like American Ballet Theatre, Martha Graham Dance Company, and the New York City Ballet.

The exhibit will run through Sept. 26 and is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Admission is $29 for adults and all proceeds will benefit the Costume Industry Coalition Recovery Fund, which supports those workers impacted by the pandemic. Tickets must be purchased online in advance.