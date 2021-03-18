Shakespeare in the Park Is Returning to NYC This Summer

Attention theater lovers: Shakespeare in the Park is ready to make its return.

On Tuesday, Public Theater, the company that produces the free Shakespeare plays in New York's Central Park, announced its productions will be returning this summer after taking a lengthy hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Shakespeare In The Park's "Twelfth Night" opening night on July 31, 2018 in New York City Image zoom Credit: John Lamparski/Getty

"We have spent the last year getting ready," the theater company shared on its website. "The Delacorte Theater in Central Park isn't empty…It's full of HOPE that we will be together under the stars this summer. It's full of PURPOSE to fill our city with art. It's full of PROMISE for a return of the New York we love."

In the announcement, the company shared that it will kick off the season with a "fresh and joyous adaptation" of "Merry Wives of Windsor" at the Public's Delacorte Theater. According to Deadline, the production will be directed by the Public's Associate Artistic Director and Resident Director, Saheem Ali.

"For here, I hope, begins our lasting joy," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a press conference about the opening, of course quoting from Shakespeare's "Henry VI, Part 3." "The idea of standing in line getting a sunburn feels very good to me right now," de Blasio added.

"And I look forward to all of you getting that sunburn together. People will be lined up for miles for the chance to be back in this beautiful space, and it's going to be a sign of rebirth. When the first actor walks on the stage on July 6 it will be another sign that New York City is coming back for good and for better," he said.