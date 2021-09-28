The Cast of Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'Freestyle Love Supreme' Is Teaching Improv Hip-hop Rap Classes — Here's How You Can Join

In one of the most meta moments of the pandemic-delayed 74th annual Tony Awards on Sunday night, Broadway sensation Freestyle Love Supreme closed out the show with an impressive improv hip-hop performance summarizing the event as it had just happened. Among the group were familiar faces, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Wayne Brady, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Christopher Jackson, and James Monroe Iglehart. And now, you can learn how to freestyle firsthand from the cast with Freestyle Love Supreme Academy.

Back in 2004 — long before "Hamilton" and "In the Heights" — Miranda started the group with Thomas Kail and Anthony Veneziale in the basement of the Drama Book Shop. By 2019, they had transformed the concept into an 80-minute comedy Broadway show, showing off their improv talent by riffing off audience cues — a journey that was captured on Hulu's 2000 documentary "We Are Freestyle Love Supreme."

Their trademark style of hip-hop rap — now familiar to the world through Miranda's successful musicals — is the backbone of Freestyle Love Supreme, along with their shockingly impressive ability to come up with rhymes on the fly.

In fact, their innovative show earned them a special Tony Award yesterday as the cast prepares to return to Broadway on Oct. 7. In addition to the regular cast members — Anthony Veneziale, Andrew Bancroft, Tarik Davis, Aneesa Folds, Arthur Lewis, Kaila Mullady, and Chris Sullivan, who were also on the Tonys stage on Sunday night — each show features possible surprise appearances by Miranda, Jackson, Brady, Iglehart, Ambudkar, Daveed Diggs, and Ashley Pérez Flanagan.

And that's the sensation you can get on the training ground through Freestyle Love Supreme Academy, which welcomes any skill level to join their cypher (that's a gathering of rappers and beatboxers) with a Foundations of Freestyle virtual seven-week course in fall 2021 (from Oct. 23-24 through Dec. 11-12) or winter 2022 (Jan. 29-30 through March 12-13) for $695. There's also a Welcome to the Cypher two-day class (Oct. 23-24) for $125. But the FLS Academy doesn't want price to get in the way, so it also offers scholarship opportunities.