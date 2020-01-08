You Can Snag 2-for-1 Tickets to Shows Like ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ and 'Wicked' During NYC’s Broadway Week

Image zoom David M. Benett/Getty Images

Seeing a live Broadway show is one of the most exciting parts of a trip to New York. And now, seeing your favorite musicals and plays on stage is more affordable than ever.

NYC Broadway Week is a special, semi-annual event that takes place over three weeks. Starting Jan. 8, customers can buy two-for-one tickets for half price (rather than one ticket plus a free ticket) and enjoy a lively night of music, dancing, and singing at some of the best shows in New York.

Broadway Week takes place twice a year, once in January and once in September. The official dates for the upcoming Broadway Week will be between Jan. 21 and Feb. 9.

This year, many highly sought-after shows include family-friendly favorites like Frozen, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and The Lion King, as well as musicals that will make any theater nerd burst into song, including Dear Evan Hansen, West Side Story, and Wicked.

In order to purchase tickets, visit the Broadway Week page on the NYCGo website. Hundreds of tickets are being sold per minute and there is only a limited quantity, so there may be a waiting period before you’re taken to a ticketing page. Not all seats are available for the two-for-one promotion, and it is only applicable to participating shows.

Customers can also purchase select seats at a discounted price plus a $20 fee by clicking “Buy with Upgrade” below the show they wish to see.

Below is a full list of the participating shows:

Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations

Aladdin

Beetlejuice

The Book of Mormon

Chicago

Come From Away

Dear Evan Hansen

Frozen

Girl From the North Country

Grand Horizons

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

The Inheritance

Jagged Little Pill

The Lion King

Mean Girls

My Name is Lucy Barton

The Phantom of the Opera

A Soldier's Play

To Kill a Mockingbird

West Side Story

Wicked