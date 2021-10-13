Work Out Like a Professional Ballerina Thanks to This American Ballet Theater Class at Equinox

Thanks to a new collaboration between fitness empire Equinox and the American Ballet Theater (ABT), dancers, fitness enthusiasts, or even fans of the ballet can learn a few tips in a new dance class offered at the gym.

On Nov. 1, Equinox will launch a first-of-its-kind partnership with ABT that will give members a look into the world of professional ballet — going beyond some light stretches and a plié or two. The workout is an intense but fun 50-minute ballet class created in tandem by Equinox instructor, Chris Vo, and ABT corps de ballet member, Katie Boren.

Participants will do across-the-floor combinations, incorporating the fundamentals of ballet with center barre, jumps, turns, and Thera-band sequences to improve posture, flexibility, balance, and mindful movement.

"As a professional dancer with strong ties to American Ballet Theatre, I am thrilled to introduce the Equinox community to this one-of-a-kind class that celebrates the art and incredible athleticism of ballet," Vo told Travel + Leisure. "Combining the best of classical ballet training and cutting-edge fitness, "Ballet by Equinox x ABT" is a challenging, artful, and immersive class experience that reminds me of being back in the dance studio."

Along with "Center Stage" and "Save the Last Dance" fans, the class is expected to especially appeal to devotees of barre as well as professional and novice dancers. And for those of us who still fantasize about dancing for an audience, the sweat session's grand finale, an across-the-floor segment, is both exhilarating and fun — and almost like taking your curtain call.

The class will be launching in New York City, Los Angeles, and Washington D.C. at about 20 locations total.