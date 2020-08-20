Broadway is temporarily closed, but the show is going on thanks to Airbnb.

Learn to Sing, Dance, and Act With Your Favorite Broadway Stars Thanks to These New Virtual Airbnb Experiences

You may not be able to actually sit in a theater right now, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy some amazing Broadway performances.

Airbnb has teamed up with The Actor’s Fund to offer experiences led by artists like Tituss Burgess and four original Broadway princesses Susan Egan (Beauty and the Beast), Laura Osnes (Cinderella), Courtney Reed (Aladdin), Aisha Jackson (Frozen), plus many more Broadway and West End performers. Proceeds from the experiences will go towards helping artists earn income while the entertainment industry remains closed. As of right now, all Broadway shows are shut down until at least January 2021.

The entertainment industry has been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a statement from Airbnb, an April 2020 survey by Americans for the Arts said that 62 percent of artists have become unemployed as a result of the pandemic, and an Oxford Economics study found that 95 percent of U.S. creative workers have experienced a loss in income. These online experiences are a good way to help artists practice their craft, earn some income, and also provide a source of entertainment for the masses.