Learn to Sing, Dance, and Act With Your Favorite Broadway Stars Thanks to These New Virtual Airbnb Experiences
Broadway is temporarily closed, but the show is going on thanks to Airbnb.
You may not be able to actually sit in a theater right now, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy some amazing Broadway performances.
Airbnb has teamed up with The Actor’s Fund to offer experiences led by artists like Tituss Burgess and four original Broadway princesses Susan Egan (Beauty and the Beast), Laura Osnes (Cinderella), Courtney Reed (Aladdin), Aisha Jackson (Frozen), plus many more Broadway and West End performers. Proceeds from the experiences will go towards helping artists earn income while the entertainment industry remains closed. As of right now, all Broadway shows are shut down until at least January 2021.
With so many excellent actors, singers, musicians, and dancers, these Airbnb online experiences are sure to please any Broadway lover, of any experience level. Some of the experiences include “Storytelling Through Song” with Tituss Burgess; “Broadway Princess Party” with Tony and Grammy-nominated actresses Laura Osnes, Susan Egan and Courtney Reed; dance lessons with the casts of Chicago and Moulin Rouge!; a concert with Aisha Jackson; and story time with the cast of Mrs. Doubtfire. There are also comedy improvisation classes, acting lessons, work out sessions, and even Disney a cappella singing lessons.
The entertainment industry has been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a statement from Airbnb, an April 2020 survey by Americans for the Arts said that 62 percent of artists have become unemployed as a result of the pandemic, and an Oxford Economics study found that 95 percent of U.S. creative workers have experienced a loss in income. These online experiences are a good way to help artists practice their craft, earn some income, and also provide a source of entertainment for the masses.
Experiences will range from $15 to $60. To see the entire collection of Broadway experiences or to book a session, visit the Broadway Online Experiences page on Airbnb.