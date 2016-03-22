Theater + Dance

It’s Friday night, and you’re two thousand miles from home—what to do? Tapping into the local theater scene is one of the most thrilling ways to plug into a destination. By attending a critically acclaimed theater production, you’ll also bear witness to—and unlock the secrets of—the beauty and history behind the world’s most iconic performing arts venues. From catching a show at an 18th-century opera house in Venice to hearing a symphony in a Spanish concert hall that’s earned UNESCO World Heritage Site status, you’re guaranteed an evening to remember.Travel + Leisure directs you to the highest-ranking and most innovative theater scenes. Want to know which city boasts the largest performing arts district outside Broadway? Maybe you’re after a downtown theater that showcases cutting-edge puppetry? From Chicago to Cleveland and beyond, Travel + Leisure can help you get your drama fix.Enjoy a night on the townPlanning a trip on the fly? Travel + Leisure’s extensive arts and theater coverage will keep you informed on everything from the latest Broadway buzz to grand openings and premieres around the world. With detailed advice on cultural offerings in New York, Paris, San Francisco, Berlin, and more, Travel + Leisure elevates your itinerary from humdrum to heavenly.Thanks to dedicated correspondents in every major city in the US and internationally, Travel + Leisure can diligently seek out places with vibrant theater communities and scout out the season’s upcoming cutting-edge performances. In Travel + Leisure varied and highly entertaining city features, our reporters speak to in-the-know locals as well as the playwrights, actors, and set designers behind today’s masterpieces.A dance to rememberPlanning an evening out in Milan? Looking to fill a weekend in the Big Apple? The sophistication and grace of a dance recital—ballet, modern, contemporary—attracts audiences from around the globe. In both festivals and theaters, travelers can see award-winning dance companies perform the classic stories as well as new works by up-and-coming choreographers. Get swept up in the rich set designs, gorgeous costumes, and ethereal movements of the world’s top dancers on your next culture trip.

This 'Nutcracker'-themed Hotel Package Includes VIP Treatment at the Ballet and 2 Nights in a Suite
The Langham, Boston has partnered with the Boston Ballet for a magical holiday-themed hotel stay.
See Performances From Some of Broadway's Biggest Shows for Free This Holiday Season — Here's How
Hudson Yards and Columbus Circle are hosting a Broadway series filled with performances from "Mrs. Doubtfire," "Dear Evan Hansen," and more.
The Rockettes' Radio City Christmas Spectacular Is Back in NYC — and the Empire State Building Lit Up to Celebrate
Tickets start at $49.
These Broadway-themed NYC Hotel Packages Include Orchestra Seats and Meet-and-greets With the Stars
Packages are available to book until Jan. 17, 2022, and require a minimum two-night stay.
Work Out Like a Professional Ballerina Thanks to This American Ballet Theatre Class at Equinox
The class will be offered in New York, Los Angeles, and Washington D.C.
The Cast of Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'Freestyle Love Supreme' Is Teaching Improv Hip-hop Rap Classes — Here's How You Can Join
Before "Hamilton" and "In the Heights," Miranda started this hip-hop improv group in a bookstore basement in 2004.
Lin-Manuel Miranda Celebrates the Return of 'Hamilton' to Broadway in the Most Epic Way
"Please get a mask, get vaccinated, and come see live theater," Lin-Manuel Miranda said in the most epic #Ham4Ham yet.
Broadway Curtains Rise for 'Hamilton,' 'Wicked,' 'Lion King,' and More in Epic Comeback Since COVID-19 Closure
"There's no place like home."
NYC's Museum of Broadway Will Debut Next Summer With Immersive Exhibits of Your Favorite Shows
Disney World's Cirque Du Soleil Show to Make Its Debut in November
Browse the Best of Broadway's Costumes at This NYC Exhibit in Times Square
Broadway Sets New Rules for Audience Members, Including Vaccination and Mask Mandates

This Broadway Cruise Itinerary Includes Performances by Kristin Chenoweth and Alan Cumming

This immersive theater experience is way off Broadway — in the waters between New York and Bermuda on the Norwegian Gem.

New York Lifts COVID-19 Restrictions on Broadway Theaters, Live Venues
NYC’s Lincoln Center Is Turning Into a Massive Lawn for the Summer
Shakespeare in the Park Is Returning to NYC This Summer
How One Japanese Theater Brought Back Live Shows With an Audience Watching Through Peepholes
New York Will Reopen Indoor Entertainment Venues Next Month — With New COVID-19 Rules
How to Watch the NYC Ballet's New Virtual Season and Even Join a Few Special Online Dance Classes
How a Colorful Mexican Folk Dance Reconnected Me With My Heritage
New York to Bring Back Live Theater Through a Series of 300 Pop-up Shows With Hugh Jackman, Billy Porter, Sarah Jessica Parker, and More
Broadway’s ‘Come From Away’ Creators Just Released a Heartwarming New Song — and It’ll Have You Dreaming of a Trip to Canada 
‘Ratatouille: The Tiktok Musical’ Casts Tituss Burgess and Adam Lambert for Crowdsourced Event
Drag Queens Are Delivering Food and Performing Socially Distanced Shows Around Palm Springs
The Rockettes Are Hosting Dance Classes On Instagram After Their Iconic Christmas Show was Canceled
Stella Artois Wants to Give You Free Beer and Private Virtual Show of Broadway's 'Jagged Little Pill'
Jimmy Fallon and Andrew Rannells' Hilarious '2020: The Musical Parody' Is the One Thing You Need to Watch Today
You Can Watch the New York City Ballet’s Performance of 'The Nutcracker' at Home This Year
Learn to Sing Holiday Songs With a Star of Broadway's ‘The Lion King’
Cirque Du Soleil’s 'Zumanity' Permanently Closing Due to COVID-19
Broadway Will Remain Dark Until at Least June 2021
Watch Some of Broadway’s Biggest Stars Put on a Virtual Performance of Songs From ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’
COVID-19 Protocols Can't Stop the Spirit of Madrid's Flamenco Dancers
Learn to Sing, Dance, and Act With Your Favorite Broadway Stars Thanks to These New Virtual Airbnb Experiences
The Princess Diana Musical Is Coming to Netflix Ahead of Broadway Debut
Book a Virtual Class With Broadway Stars of 'Hamilton,' 'Mean Girls,' and More
The Metropolitan Opera Is Staging Live Concerts Around the World — and Tickets Are Only $20
If You Love 'Hamilton,' Stay in This Revolutionary War-themed Room in Upstate New York
