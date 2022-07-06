Miami Beach's Newest Luxury Residential Building Is an Instagram Dream — With Super-sleek Design and Panoramic Ocean Views

The property's landscaping was done by the firm responsible for redesigning the green spaces at the Eiffel Tower. 

By
Dobrina Zhekova
Dobrina Zhekova headshot
Dobrina Zhekova

Dobrina Zhekova discovered her passion for travel at age 17 after spending four days in a bus traveling 2,500 miles from her home country of Bulgaria all the way to Lisbon (the bus broke down in the middle of the night in Serbia, but she still enjoyed the trip). She moved to New York City in 2010, and after completing her M.A. in Journalism, she started working at Elle.com. She is now a freelance writer based in Alexandria, VA, and her writing has appeared on InStyle.com, Vogue.com, Departures.com, Elle.com, and Sunset.com among many others. She covers travel, design, architecture, art, and weddings. When she is not learning a new language (her latest obsession is Icelandic), she daydreams about traveling to remote islands.

Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 6, 2022
The exterior of The Perigon Residence in Miami
Photo: Courtesy of Binyan Studios

A new addition is coming to Miami Beach's famous skyline. The Perigon, an ultra-luxury condominium, will open its doors in 2025 in the city's Mid Beach neighborhood. The elegant building is already generating news with its high-end amenities and sleek interiors, thanks to its superstar design team.

View from the pool at The Perigon Residence in Miami
Courtesy of Binyan Studios

Located at 5333 Collins Avenue, The Perigon rises 17 stories above the picture-perfect stretches of white sand and turquoise waters in Miami Beach. The building conceived by award-winning architecture firm OMA was designed as a series of towers with views over the Atlantic Ocean and Biscayne Bay.

London-based Tara Bernerd, whose clients have included the Conrad Los Angeles, Thompson Chicago, and Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown, designed the interiors that will consist of 74 two- to four-bedroom residences and eight resident-owned guest suites.

The pool and exterior of The Perigon Residence in Miami
Courtesy of Binyan Studios

"At The Perigon, we have sought to redefine contemporary Miami Beach lifestyle. As with so many of our projects, we looked to local influences such as Miami's forward-looking tradition of embracing great design and architecture, its vibrant art scene, and strong yachting heritage," Bernerd told Travel + Leisure in an email. "The interior design responds to and enhances OMA's bold statement architecture, combining fresh, textured interiors with a considered, layered, and ultimately timeless aesthetic to inject a new design language to the area."

Interior of a master bathroom in The Perigon Residence in Miami
Courtesy of Binyan Studios

The decor references Europe's rivieras through fabrics and materials, like the open kitchens with Italian cabinetry and marble. In the master suites, bathrooms have been dressed in Windhurst marble with dark bronze fittings, while select residences feature dramatic soaking tubs that overlook the shoreline and Miami's skyline. Floor-to-ceiling windows allow residents to enjoy the panoramic vistas from any room.

Interior of a living room of The Perigon Residence in Miami
Courtesy of Binyan Studios

But what's impressive is the list of amenities that puts The Perigon in a league of its own, even by Miami Beach standards.

"The public spaces and amenities at The Perigon rival some of the best hotels, with a sunrise lounge, breakfast room, screening room, game room, children's lounge, and wine room, plus an extensive wellness suite including a spa pool, sauna, cardio, weights, treatment rooms, and salon. While each area is clearly related, the design morphs and changes so that each space has its own distinctive feel and character," explained Bernerd.

The Restaurant at The Perigon Residence in Miami
Courtesy of Binyan Studios

The Perigon residences range from 2,100 square feet to 6,700 square feet, and are priced starting at $4 million.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Aerial view of Danzante Bay, Loreto, Baja California, Mexico
13 Best Places to Retire for Golf Lovers
Renderings of Sofitel Legend Casco Viejo Panama
This Luxury Hotel Coming to Central America Is Located Within a UNESCO World Heritage Site
Exterior of the Conrad Los Angeles
There's a New Luxury Hotel Coming to Downtown Los Angeles Next Month — and We Got a Sneak Peek Inside
Exterior of the Six Senses Zil Pasyon, Seychelles “Four-Bedroom Private Residence”
15 Amazing Luxury Hotel Suites Around the World That Are Worth the Splurge
Prime Ocean View Balcony at Four Seasons Fort Lauderdale
The Newest Four Seasons Hotel Hopes to Channel the Spirit of Fort Lauderdale
Aman New York swimming pool
NYC's Most-anticipated Luxury Hotel Now Has an Opening Date — and We Got a First Look Inside
Exterior of the NoMad Residences Wynwood
This Chic Hotel Brand Is Opening Its First-ever Residences in Miami — Here's a Sneak Peek
Cali Mykonos interiors and pool with a view of the ocean
Every Villa at This New Luxury Hotel in Mykonos Has a Private Pool Overlooking the Aegean Sea
The Leaf Suite at Spirit, a Transformative Wilderness Retreat
This Wilderness Hotel Is Coming to Zion National Park This Year — and We Got a Sneak Peek
Exterior of 53 West 53rd
The Over-the-top MoMA Tower in Manhattan Just Listed Its Penthouse — and We Got a Sneak Peek Inside
Pool at Nordelaia in Piedmont, Italy
It List 2022: Our Editors' Picks of the Best New Hotels in the World
View from a bedroom at The Bowery Hotel
18 Amazing Boutique Hotels in NYC — From Chic Soho Properties to Midtown Favorites
View over Estero Bay
These Incredible Vacation Homes Are Between 2 of Florida's Most Coveted Destinations — and They All Have Ocean Views
Gangtey Lodge, in Bhutan
16 Incredible Luxury Hotels With Fewer Than 20 Rooms
Ritz Carlton Yacht interiors
The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection's First Ship Sets Sail in August — and We Got a Sneak Peek Inside
Rooftop with colorful dining chairs and tables at Mama Shelter LA
11 Best Boutique Hotels in Los Angeles