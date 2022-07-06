Miami Beach's Newest Luxury Residential Building Is an Instagram Dream — With Super-sleek Design and Panoramic Ocean Views

A new addition is coming to Miami Beach's famous skyline. The Perigon, an ultra-luxury condominium, will open its doors in 2025 in the city's Mid Beach neighborhood. The elegant building is already generating news with its high-end amenities and sleek interiors, thanks to its superstar design team.

Located at 5333 Collins Avenue, The Perigon rises 17 stories above the picture-perfect stretches of white sand and turquoise waters in Miami Beach. The building conceived by award-winning architecture firm OMA was designed as a series of towers with views over the Atlantic Ocean and Biscayne Bay.

London-based Tara Bernerd, whose clients have included the Conrad Los Angeles, Thompson Chicago, and Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown, designed the interiors that will consist of 74 two- to four-bedroom residences and eight resident-owned guest suites.

"At The Perigon, we have sought to redefine contemporary Miami Beach lifestyle. As with so many of our projects, we looked to local influences such as Miami's forward-looking tradition of embracing great design and architecture, its vibrant art scene, and strong yachting heritage," Bernerd told Travel + Leisure in an email. "The interior design responds to and enhances OMA's bold statement architecture, combining fresh, textured interiors with a considered, layered, and ultimately timeless aesthetic to inject a new design language to the area."

The decor references Europe's rivieras through fabrics and materials, like the open kitchens with Italian cabinetry and marble. In the master suites, bathrooms have been dressed in Windhurst marble with dark bronze fittings, while select residences feature dramatic soaking tubs that overlook the shoreline and Miami's skyline. Floor-to-ceiling windows allow residents to enjoy the panoramic vistas from any room.

But what's impressive is the list of amenities that puts The Perigon in a league of its own, even by Miami Beach standards.

"The public spaces and amenities at The Perigon rival some of the best hotels, with a sunrise lounge, breakfast room, screening room, game room, children's lounge, and wine room, plus an extensive wellness suite including a spa pool, sauna, cardio, weights, treatment rooms, and salon. While each area is clearly related, the design morphs and changes so that each space has its own distinctive feel and character," explained Bernerd.

The Perigon residences range from 2,100 square feet to 6,700 square feet, and are priced starting at $4 million.