This Celeb-loved Workout Is Hosting Outdoor Classes in Epic Locations Like NYC's Top of Rock

As many workout classes make their return to in-person sweat sessions, celeb-favorite studio The Class by Taryn Toomey is celebrating coming back together with an epic summer series taking place at various destinations throughout the country.

The celeb-favorite class, loved by Jennifer Anniston and Drew Barrymore, will be headed to New York's Top of the Rock, Los Angeles' Santa Monica Pier, and Miami's Sacred Space.

"For our return to in-person events, we wanted to bring people back together in locations that were not only safe to gather but that also gave the student a greater sense of perspective," Natalie Kuhn, Founding Teacher and Vice President of Programming, told Travel + Leisure. "In Miami, you're practicing amongst the palm trees and the guava grove of Sacred Space. In Los Angeles, you are quite literally standing over the Pacific Ocean on the Santa Monica Pier with nothing but horizon ahead. In New York City at Top of the Rock, Rockefeller Center you have a 270-degree view from Brooklyn to Downtown Manhattan to New Jersey."

"After being shut in and sheltering in place for so long, it was important for us to gather in places that feel expansive and full of possibility," she added.

Classes are in full swing and open to the public. The Class in New York and Miami costs $50 while a session in Los Angeles is free of charge. July tickets are on sale now and August tickets go on sale starting July 29 at 12 p.m. EST.

Founded by Toomey eight years ago in New York City, the equipment-free class is an intense combination of cardio and toning but has perhaps best known for its emotional component which features a lot of self-reflection (as well as some shouting.) During the pandemic, like many other fitness studios, The Class made a seamless transition to digital, at-home workouts.

On returning to in-person workouts after over a year of working out at home, Toomey told T+L that reuniting outdoors was the best way to start.

"When we practice outside, side by side, holding space for one another while moving, breathing, expressing, and strengthening together, we can remember," she said. "We can bring with us what we want to move forward with, letting go of what needs to be released."