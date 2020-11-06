Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel Comes to the U.S. In Immersive Exhibit

A visit to St. Louis might just make you feel like you're in Rome right now.

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel is truly a sight to behold –– but what if a trip to Italy isn’t in the cards?

Aside from the expense that a normal trip to Europe, in any circumstance, would be, travel outside the U.S. is pretty complicated right now due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But one exhibition in St. Louis, Missouri is bringing Europe to us.

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition is an impressive recreation of one of the most famous works by the Renaissance artist. Located at America’s Ballroom (inside America’s Center), the the 27,625 square-foot space is almost like walking into the chapel in Rome, with many of the 34 displayed works recreated close to their original size, including The Creation of Adam and The Last Judgement, according to Lonely Planet.

Image zoom Credit: Michele Falzone/Getty Images

It’s important to note that not all of the works inside the Sistine Chapel were recreated for this exhibition. For example, “bordering elements such as the Ignudi angels and other framing devices,” were cropped in order to fit the exhibit design, according to the exhibition’s website.

This exhibition is meant to be an immersive experience, so visitors will get a closer look at the artworks. “The overwhelming impression for the observer will be the dimensions of the art, the closeness to the picture, and the modern style of the exhibition,” it says on the website. “As a result, the visitor can explore the artwork up close at a distance impossible to achieve in the Sistine Chapel.”

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel Exhibition

And since the pandemic continues to affect people across the U.S., the exhibit is taking precautions to ensure social distancing. Admission for the exhibit is via timed ticket, at limited capacities, so visitors should expect to spend 60 to 90 minutes there.

The exhibition will run from Nov. 6, 2020 to Jan. 10, 2021. Tickets for adults are $17.50, seniors for $13.50, children between the ages of six and 10 for $10.50, and children under six are admitted free. A family of four can also purchase a pack of tickets for $40, and groups of 10 or more can be admitted for $10 each.

For more information about the exhibit or to buy tickets, visit Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition website.