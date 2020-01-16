Heinz Will Pay Your Flight Change Fee If Your Favorite Team Didn't Make the Super Bowl

Image zoom Yaroslav Sabitov/Getty Images

So, your favorite NFL team didn’t make the Super Bowl. But, unfortunately, you had so much confidence in them that you already bought a plane ticket to Miami in anticipation of seeing them play in the big game. Now, you can’t think of anything worse than sitting around the city while watching other people gloat and cheer on their teams. Don’t worry, you don’t have to go, as Heinz is here to help.

Starting Jan. 20 at 8 p.m. EST, the ketchup company is stepping up to help fans reroute their flights to Miami if their team doesn’t make it into the Super Bowl.

“Heinz is offering to cover your change fees to reroute your Miami-bound flight to a destination of your choice for just 57 cents,” the ketchup company explained on its website.

To cash in your change fee, you must have booked your plane ticket prior to midnight on January 15, 2020. The ticket must also have been issued by a domestic airline, and it must show a scheduled arrival at Miami International Airport between January 29 and February 2, 2020.

If you meet all of the eligibility requirements above, Heinz is ready to help you change your plans. All you need to do is take a photo of your plane ticket purchase, which shows the purchase date and timestamp, price, airline, departure and return dates, and departure and return cities.

Then, visit Heinz57FlightChange.com and complete the registration form including a valid email address. Once your image has been validated, you will receive one entry into the sweepstakes.

Finally, Heinz will award 300 grand prize winners with a “flight change refund” in the form of one $199.34 Visa prepaid card. This way, they can pay the difference and travel to any destination of their choice. Not sure where to go? Check out our picks for the best places to travel in February here.