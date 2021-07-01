The stay is being hosted by former All-Star Bobby Bonilla in celebration of Bobby Bonilla Day.

One Lucky Mets Fan Will Have the Chance to Stay Overnight at Citi Field With Airbnb

The New York Mets are offering one lucky fan a chance to see a double header — and a place to rest their head — thanks to a new partnership with Airbnb, the company told Travel + Leisure.

The special one-night July 28 ballpark stay includes the chance to watch both a day and night game from a VIP suite at Citi Field (the Mets are set to take on the Atlanta Braves), complete with unlimited hot dogs and drinks for up to four people — and the chance to throw out the first pitch at a game.

When the game is over, guests can hang out in the Mets gym to work out and shower before heading up to their special suite with a pair of beds decked out in orange and blue.

Citi Field Airbnb Credit: Courtesy of The Mets

The experience is available to book on Airbnb's website starting at 12 p.m. EST on July 8 and costs $250 plus fees, according to Airbnb.

The stay is being hosted by former player Bobby Bonilla in celebration of "Bobby Bonilla Day," according to Airbnb. The annual day marks when the retired Met collects a check from the team for nearly $1.2 million due to some nifty contract negotiations, ESPN noted.

"As a born and raised New Yorker and a longtime player in the city, there is a special place in my heart for Mets fans and it's wonderful to see the faithful back in some green seats in Queens," Bonilla said in a statement provided to T L. "This year, I'm joining in on the fun, trying on a new glove as an Airbnb Host and hopefully giving a few folks the night of their lives at Citi Field."

Citi Field Airbnb Credit: Courtesy of The Mets

This isn't the first time a baseball field has been used for something… other than baseball. In 2018, an artist transformed a snowy Target Field, home of the Minnesota Twins, into a wintry work of art.

And that same year, baseball fans were invited to spend the night in the house from the movie "Field of Dreams."