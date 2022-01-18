The Best Pickleball Gear, According to an Instructor

Taking up the game involves a relatively small investment in terms of gear. A couple of paddles, a ball, and a sturdy pair of court shoes are all you need to get started, but the type of equipment available varies widely in both price and quality. "Even though it looks like a simple game, just like with any sport there is always the risk of injury," says Ho Nguyen, certified pickleball instructor and President of the Santa Monica Pickleball Club. "That's why it's important to make sure you have the right gear."