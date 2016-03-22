Sports

Sports fans will agree: when you’re traveling, nothing melts away cultural differences like joining a sea of screaming fans at a high-octane event. Often a source of national pride, sports games merge culture, entertainment, food, and history into an experience that’s fun for the whole family. From visiting key sports museums (NASCAR Hall of Fame, anyone?) to kicking off the season in a college football town, sports travel has never been easier, or more enjoyable. Travel + Leisure’s team of dedicated writers is here to help you find—even attend—the liveliest, most engaging sporting events around the globe.Visit top sporting eventsHead here for comprehensive coverage on how to enjoy the world’s biggest sporting events—with detailed information on where to stay, how to get tickets, and what to do between games. As far as international sporting events go, nothing comes close to the Olympic Games. Travel + Leisure offers in-depth reporting on hotel availability, plus useful tips on currency exchange rates, event schedules, and how to carve out time to enjoy some local cuisine.  Want to cheer on your favorite soccer star at the World Cup? From big-ticket events like the U.S. Open and the Superbowl to lesser-known regional games, our guides put you right in the heart of the action. Whether you’re touring the dugout at Chicago’s Wrigley Field, visiting the Monaco Grand Prix, or placing bets at the Kentucky Derby (incidentally, one of the most-watched sporting events), sports lovers can find trustworthy guides—even their dream itinerary—right here at Travel + Leisure.Travel like an athleteTravel + Leisure caters to traveling sports fanatics of all types with athlete-inspired trip ideas. Follow in the footsteps of Michael Phelps, Reggie Bush, and Floyd Mayweather by booking a vacation to their favorite hideaways around the world. Before you head to a sporting event, peep envy-inducing photos of the sprawling mansions and penthouses that top athletes call home. Looking to stay fit on the road? Our coverage of hotel fitness amenities will have you in top shape while you fly around the world.

This Private Jet Company Just Launched Ski Trips With Famous Winter Olympians — Including Bode Miller
Get ready to shred with your favorite skiers.
This Badass Archery TikTok Star Will Teach You Her Skills on a National Park Adventure
Archery (yes, archery) got her noticed — and now Kendall Tichner wants to take you with her to the wild.
This 70-year-old Mother Just Became the Oldest Woman to Summit Yosemite's El Capitan — Again
Wolownick previously scaled El Capitan at age 66.
Why This Stunning Caribbean Island Is a Must-visit for Tennis Players
Anguilla is the best place in the Caribbean to play tennis—and luckily, the island's most luxurious resorts also have the best courts.
Thrill-seekers Can Kite Ski Through a Snow-covered Forest in Utah This Winter
Love adventure? Meet your new favorite winter sport.
Olympic Gold Medalist Katie Ledecky Is Preparing for Paris 2024 — As a Star Athlete and First-time Tourist
The Olympic medalist is ready to be "Katie in Paris."
These Climbers Are Making History As the First All-Black American Team to Summit Mount Everest
Only eight Black climbers have reached the top of Mount Everest.
The 5 Best Ski Passes to Buy This Winter
Buy these passes, then hope for powder days.
Work Out Like a Professional Ballerina Thanks to This American Ballet Theatre Class at Equinox
Cross-country Skiing Is This Winter's Hottest Sport — Here's How to Get Started
International Spectators Will Be Banned From the 2022 Beijing Olympics
This Company Will Connect Travelers With Nearby Professional Athletes for Unforgettable Experiences Like Surfing, Heli-skiing, and More

11 Best Golf Resorts in the U.S. With Championship Courses and Luxe Accommodations

These are the best golf resorts in the U.S., with championship courses, five-star accommodations, and more.

Brisbane Will Host the 2032 Summer Olympic Games
Olympics Bans Spectators Due to Newly Announced State of Emergency in Tokyo 
Golf Vacations Are Rising in Popularity — and These Destinations Have It All, On and Off the Course
One Lucky Mets Fan Will Have the Chance to Stay Overnight at Citi Field With Airbnb
9 Active Beach Vacations With Snorkeling, Hiking, and Endless Water Sports
Kim Kardashian Is Designing the Official Team USA Undergarments and Loungewear at the Olympics - and You Can Shop Them, Too
Tokyo Olympics Will Allow 10,000 Spectators in the Arenas
President of Tokyo Olympics Says Games Will '100%' Happen
10 Incredible Adventure Vacations Around the World
I Went to the Preakness Horse Race During the Pandemic — Here's What It Was Like to Be Around 10,000 People
The Winner of the Monaco Grand Prix Gets a Beautiful Trophy — but the Real Prize Is the Louis Vuitton Trunk It Comes in
Dream Job Alert! Get Paid to Go to MLB Baseball Games and Eat Hot Dogs
Tokyo Enacts a Full State of Emergency Against COVID-19 Ahead of Olympics
Osaka Portion of Olympic Torch Relay to Be Held Without Spectators Due to Rise in COVID-19 Cases
The Olympic Torch Begins Its 121-day Journey Around Japan
Vaccinated Miami Heat Fans Will Be Able to Sit in a Section With Relaxed COVID-19 Precautions
Overseas Spectators Officially Not Allowed at This Year's Olympics
This Maldives Resort Has a Professional Surf Photographer to Catch Your Epic Shred
The Tokyo Olympics Reportedly Won’t Allow  Fans From Abroad
New York Arenas, Stadiums, and Concert Venues to Reopen With Capacity Restrictions
Paris Is Already Prepping for the 2024 Olympics by Painting the Eiffel Tower Gold
Disney World Canceled Its Super Bowl Parade but Tom Brady Will Still Celebrate Win in the Most Magical Way
Japan Extends State of Emergency As Plans for Tokyo Olympics Continue On
Japan, Olympic Committee Deny Report Claiming the Tokyo Games Could Be Canceled
Tokyo Olympic Games Could Be Held Without an Audience This Summer
