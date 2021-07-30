This California Botanical Garden Is Turning Into a Disco Roller Rink for the Rest of Summer

"What if a garden were watered by music?" That's the question DiscOasis is asking this summer with its popup at the South Coast Botanic Garden in Palos Verdes, California.

Presented by Constellation Immersive, the DiscOasis is a "music-driven interactive fantasy that invites audiences into a glittering disco paradise for the soul," its website explains. Guests can enter the garden throughout the day for a stroll through the themed areas, jump into the arcade for games, and pick up a snack at the many vendor tables or food trucks. This all leads up to the roller rink, where guests can skate for as long as they'd like in what is typically a dry lake bed now transformed into a colorful outdoor space.

"There will also be performers bringing this disco heaven to life," DiscOasis explained. That's all thanks to Grammy Award-winning composer, producer, arranger, guitarist, Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame and Songwriters Hall Of Fame inductee, Nile Rodgers, who curated the soundscape for the event.

"The DiscOasis is a dream come true for me. People know and love to dance to my songs, what they may not know is that I've been a skater all my life and I love to roller disco," Rodgers shared with Variety. "I can remember the first time I ever walked into a disco and saw people from every walk of life put their troubles, prejudices, and differences aside in the name of love and dance. It was the perfect place and we look to create that same spirit."

It's also an event guests can feel good about, as a portion of the proceeds goes to the We Are Family Foundation, a not-for-profit organization that creates programs that inspire cultural diversity and solutions to global challenges.