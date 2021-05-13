The Most Thrilling Observation Deck in Chicago Just Got a Makeover

One of the best attractions in Chicago just got even better.

EQ Office, the real estate operator for the Willis Tower, announced last month that the Skydeck Chicago is officially open to the public again after getting some extensive renovations.

As always, the tower's popular observation deck, The Ledge, is open to the public. The Ledge consists of four balconies made with thick, tempered glass on the bottom and sides sitting a dizzying 103 floors above ground at a height of 1,353 feet in the air.

The Ledge has undergone a design makeover, including interactive monitors that allow guests to try out different poses for photos to upload to social media. Guests can also find informational videos about the city's growth, travel patterns, cultural attractions, and the making and history of The Ledge, according to a statement from Skydeck Chicago.

"Skydeck has always been the best way for locals and visitors to see all of Chicago, and now we have dramatically expanded and elevated the experience beyond what anyone has seen before. The new Skydeck experience celebrates hometown traditions and Chicago's storied history, with incredible views that you can't find anywhere else," said David Moore, Senior Vice President, Portfolio Director at EQ Office, in a statement.

In addition to the observation deck, the tower has opened its first floor interactive museum that is inspired by Chicago's rich history. Guests can learn all about the story of the city, including its founding and the Great Chicago Fire, its unique architecture, a tour of the city's neighborhoods, and even interactive experiences like telling a few jokes on the Second City stage and posing with Michael Jordan.

"A visit to Skydeck Chicago has always been about the exhilaration of seeing the city from a new perspective. With the reimagined attraction, we wanted to take that experience a step further," said Randy Stancik, General Manager at Skydeck Chicago, in a statement. "From interactive and educational installations to fun, photo-worthy moments, guests of all ages, backgrounds and geographic locations will leave with a newfound connection to Chicago and the incredible memories of our unparalleled views."

Admission to Skydeck Chicago is between $28 and $35 for adults and $22 to $26 for children between three and eleven. Children under 3 can be admitted for free. In addition, all tickets are for specific time slots.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Skydeck Chicago website.