This Massive New Nordic-themed Water Park Has Trolls, Mermaids, and a Swim-up Bar (Video)

Bigger is sometimes better, especially when you’re talking about a water park.

A new Nordic-themed indoor water park called Rulantica opened on Nov. 28 in Rust, Germany, near the Black Forest and the border with France.

Rulantica, created by the same company that owns Europa Park, isn’t just a water park, it’s also a massive, €180 million (about $199 million USD) complex that is the size of six (American) football fields. According to the Guardian, the complex is 32,600 square meters (about 305,903 square feet). The standard size of an American football field is around 57,600 square feet, larger than one acre.

Image zoom Courtesy of Europa-Park

The gigantic park features 25 indoor attractions, including 17 thrilling water slides, set in a mythical, Scandinavian-inspired land, Lonely Planet reported. Among the rides and activities available in the park is a wave pool, a lazy river, a kid-friendly playground, and fast-paced rides like the Dugdrob and Vildfål, which send visitors down nearly vertical slides.

In addition to the breathtaking rides, the park is also decked out in Scandinavian style, including rocky waterfalls and decor featuring trolls, mermaids and water sprites, according to Lonely Planet. Adults can have just as much fun at this park as kids thanks to rentable loungers, deck chairs, and cabanas as well as a swim-up pool bar.

Image zoom Courtesy of Europa-Park

Image zoom Courtesy of Europa-Park

The park is kept at a cozy 89 degrees Fahrenheit at all times, so it’s easy to visit all year round. The park is also remarkably eco-friendly since it has 3,000 solar modules installed in the parking lot and 80 percent of its water is recycled, the Guardian reported. A bat corridor and bee pavilion are also part of the park to help with conservation efforts.

Image zoom Courtesy of Europa-Park

Guests who want to stay overnight can check into a nearby, newly opened four-star Krønasår hotel, or one of the five other hotels near Europa-Park to get the most out of their experience. Daily costs for entry are €38.50 for adults (over 12), €35.50 for children aged between four and 11, and all children under four enter for free. The park is open daily, year-round (except Christmas Eve) from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information or to book your tickets, visit the Rulantica website.