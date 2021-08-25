It's time to live out your TV fantasy.

A Replica of the Rosebud Motel From 'Schitt's Creek' Is Now Open in the U.S.

All the bébés in the world can finally see how the Rose family lives.

If you're a fan of Schitt's Creek, you've probably always wanted to see what the Rosebud Motel from the show would actually look like up close and in person. Now, this self-proclaimed junk shop in Hattiesburg, Mississippi can make your dreams come true.

The Lucky Rabbit, a shop once featured on HGTV's Hometown, is an eclectic, vendor-based, nostalgia store that has a brand new, photography-friendly set on site that looks exactly like the Rosebud Motel. Nicknamed the "Roseburg Motel," this recreation allows guests to fully immerse themselves in the show by walking past the famous welcome sign, hanging out in David and Alexis' room, sitting at Moira's wig wall, and checking out her costume from The Crows Have Eyes 3.

Replica of Rosebud Motel from Schitt's Creek in the U.S. Credit: Courtesy of The Lucky Rabbitt

Sadly, you can't actually book a stay at the Roseburg Motel. But getting a few selfies is the perfect way to honor your favorite TV sitcom.

"The Roseburg Motel" at The Lucky Rabbit is open to the public on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., local time. The store is located at 217 Mobile Street in downtown Hattiesburg. In the past, this store also created other photo-friendly sets based on hit TV shows, including The Office and Stranger Things.

Tickets to see this attraction are completely free of charge, however, you might want to pick yourself up a souvenir or some refreshments while you're there. The Lucky Rabbit has a variety of old and new merchandise, gifts, novelty and pop-culture items, local, handcrafted items, and collectibles. Even David can't scoff at that.

