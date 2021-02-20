You Can Have a Private Dinner Surrounded by Dali Paintings at This Miami Hotel

Need a little artistic inspiration with your next meal? The Confidante Miami Beach Hotel is here to deliver something surreal.

In early 2021, the hotel brought back the historic art exhibition, "The Real Surreal," showcasing bronze statues and print works by Salvador Dali. The collection was personally curated by acclaimed Miami-based art dealer Marcel Katz, who also happens to be the youngest Dalí Universe authorized dealer in the world.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of The Confidante Miami Beach

"I've always been a fan of surrealism," Katz told Miami New Times. "And we're living in such surreal times where things are happening that people didn't think were possible. I thought he'd be the perfect artist to pay homage to during a renaissance."

According to Katz, all the works in the show are for sale and range from $2,000 to $1.3 million. However, there is another way to experience each piece without having to bring it home with you — and that's with the Confidante's "Dinner with Dalí" experience.

The offering allows guests the unique opportunity to have a private three-hour dinner while surrounded by Dali's finest artworks amid the art exhibition.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of The Confidante Miami Beach

The private dinner is available for up to ten guests at a time. Prior to dinner, guests will also receive a personalized guided tour of the exhibition, along with a welcome glass of rose.

Next, they'll move on to the seated dinner provided by Ambersweet, the hotel's premier restaurant. The curated dinner menu consists of two signature Dalí-inspired cocktails, a full range of appetizers, main course, and dessert.

The dinner comes at a fixed price of $3,000, covering all ten guests. Additional à la carte food and beverage can be ordered during dinner at an additional cost. Reservations can be made by emailing hello@artplug.com.

Not quite ready to drop that kind of cash on dinner or to view some art? The exhibition is also available for online viewing.