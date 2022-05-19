See the monarch's sparkliest items throughout London and Edinburgh this summer.

The Queen's Personal Jewelry Collection Is Going on Display in the UK — Here's Where You Can See It

As Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebration is well underway, a recently announced festivity will give an inside look to the monarch's historic ensembles and jewels.

In a sparkly celebration, the queen is loaning several items from her personal jewelry collection to put on display this summer at Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle, and the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, the Royal Trust announced earlier this month. The display collection, which visitors can view on tours of the residences, includes a number of brooches, and significant items like the queen's coronation dress, Robe of Estate, and her prized Diamond Diadem.

The Wattle Brooch and The Coronation Dress of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II From left: The Queen's Australian Wattle Brooch; The Coronation Dress of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II | Credit: Courtesy of The Royal Collection Trust

Fans of the queen can find her coronation dress designed by Norman Hartnell and her purple silk velvet Robe of Estate on display at Windsor Castle from July 7 to Sept. 26. There will also be five brooches on display, which an expert explained to People, represent the emblems of the Commonwealth.

"I think it serves to underline the significance of emblematic design and iconography of the coronation dress, but at the same time, it's really supporting that message of the Queen as head of the Commonwealth," Caroline de Guitaut, deputy surveyor of the Queen's works of art and curator of the exhibition, recently explained to the celebrity news outlet, "and the fact that she has really devoted so much of her reign to that."

Archival photo of Queen Elizabeth II wearing The State Diadem Made For The Coronation Of George Lv. Credit: Courtesy of Royal Collection Trust/Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 2022

At Buckingham Palace, the Diamond Diadem — which the Royal Trust explains was originally crafted for King George IV in 1821 and worn by the queen at her coronation — will also be on display. It's complete with 1,333 brilliant-cut diamonds that will all undoubtedly shimmer under display lights. It will be on view alongside several official portraits of the queen by photographer Dorothy Wilding.

Her Majesty’s Silver Jubilee ensemble and the Delhi Durbar Necklace From left: Her Majesty's Silver Jubilee ensemble; Delhi Durbar Necklace | Credit: Courtesy of The Royal Collection Trust

And from July 3 to Sept. 25, visitors to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh can check out several outfits worn by the queen on occasions including her Silver, Golden, and Diamond Jubilees. The outfits will be on display alongside gifts she received during official engagements in Scotland throughout her reign.