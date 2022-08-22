A New Exhibit Dedicated to Princess Diana Is Coming to Las Vegas — and It Includes Rare Personal Items

A new exhibit dedicated to the People's Princess is coming to Las Vegas.

"Princess Diana: A Tribute Exhibition," will offer fans a glimpse into her royal life through memorabilia which includes her evening gowns, a collection of correspondences, and over 500 other dignified items that once belonged to the late royal and other members of the British royal family.

Courtesy of Princess Diana: A Tribute Exhibition

The exhibition, which will be at The Shops at Crystals (adjacent to ARIA Resort & Casino) opens on Sept. 7, is complete with 12 curated rooms dedicated to Diana's life and high-profile moments including her iconic 1981 wedding to Princes Charles, her impeccable fashion sense, and more.

General admission adult tickets start at $29, and children's tickets start at $21. Student, senior, military, and Nevada resident tickets begin at $25. All general admission tickets are timed entry to allow for social distancing.

Guests can also upgrade their regular experience to VIP, which includes priority line access, a commemorative VIP gift, and a complimentary audio guide (also available for purchase for non-VIP ticket holders). The exhibition also offers special packages for groups.

Courtesy of Princess Diana: A Tribute Exhibition

Guests who are really looking to channel Princess Di, can get married in the exhibit thanks to a special wedding package which includes a ceremony and private dinner near a recreation of Diana's wedding dress.

"Princess Diana: A Tribute Exhibition" will be open daily from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. A portion of each ticket sale will be donated to Pink Ribbons Crusade, , an all-volunteer charity raising funds to fight breast cancer. Tickets can be purchased now at DianaLasVegas.com or at the door.