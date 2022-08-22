A New Exhibit Dedicated to Princess Diana Is Coming to Las Vegas — and It Includes Rare Personal Items

"Princess Diana: A Tribute Exhibition" will open on Sept. 7.

Published on August 22, 2022
Entrance to the Princess Diana: A Tribute Exhibition at The Shops at Crystals ARIA Resort and Casino
Photo: Courtesy of Princess Diana: A Tribute Exhibition

A new exhibit dedicated to the People's Princess is coming to Las Vegas.

"Princess Diana: A Tribute Exhibition," will offer fans a glimpse into her royal life through memorabilia which includes her evening gowns, a collection of correspondences, and over 500 other dignified items that once belonged to the late royal and other members of the British royal family.

Princess Diana's wedding dress at the Princess Diana: A Tribute Exhibition at The Shops at Crystals ARIA Resort and Casino
Courtesy of Princess Diana: A Tribute Exhibition

The exhibition, which will be at The Shops at Crystals (adjacent to ARIA Resort & Casino) opens on Sept. 7, is complete with 12 curated rooms dedicated to Diana's life and high-profile moments including her iconic 1981 wedding to Princes Charles, her impeccable fashion sense, and more.

General admission adult tickets start at $29, and children's tickets start at $21. Student, senior, military, and Nevada resident tickets begin at $25. All general admission tickets are timed entry to allow for social distancing.

Guests can also upgrade their regular experience to VIP, which includes priority line access, a commemorative VIP gift, and a complimentary audio guide (also available for purchase for non-VIP ticket holders). The exhibition also offers special packages for groups.

Dresses from the Princess Diana: A Tribute Exhibition at The Shops at Crystals ARIA Resort and Casino
Courtesy of Princess Diana: A Tribute Exhibition

Guests who are really looking to channel Princess Di, can get married in the exhibit thanks to a special wedding package which includes a ceremony and private dinner near a recreation of Diana's wedding dress.

"Princess Diana: A Tribute Exhibition" will be open daily from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. A portion of each ticket sale will be donated to Pink Ribbons Crusade, , an all-volunteer charity raising funds to fight breast cancer. Tickets can be purchased now at DianaLasVegas.com or at the door.

