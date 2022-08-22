Trip Ideas Attractions A New Exhibit Dedicated to Princess Diana Is Coming to Las Vegas — and It Includes Rare Personal Items "Princess Diana: A Tribute Exhibition" will open on Sept. 7. By Stacey Leasca Stacey Leasca Instagram Twitter Website Stacey Leasca is an award-winning journalist. Her photos, videos, and words have appeared in print or online for Travel + Leisure, Time, Los Angeles Times, Glamour, and many more. You'll usually find her in an airport. If you do see her there, please say hello. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on August 22, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Courtesy of Princess Diana: A Tribute Exhibition A new exhibit dedicated to the People's Princess is coming to Las Vegas. "Princess Diana: A Tribute Exhibition," will offer fans a glimpse into her royal life through memorabilia which includes her evening gowns, a collection of correspondences, and over 500 other dignified items that once belonged to the late royal and other members of the British royal family. Courtesy of Princess Diana: A Tribute Exhibition The exhibition, which will be at The Shops at Crystals (adjacent to ARIA Resort & Casino) opens on Sept. 7, is complete with 12 curated rooms dedicated to Diana's life and high-profile moments including her iconic 1981 wedding to Princes Charles, her impeccable fashion sense, and more. General admission adult tickets start at $29, and children's tickets start at $21. Student, senior, military, and Nevada resident tickets begin at $25. All general admission tickets are timed entry to allow for social distancing. Guests can also upgrade their regular experience to VIP, which includes priority line access, a commemorative VIP gift, and a complimentary audio guide (also available for purchase for non-VIP ticket holders). The exhibition also offers special packages for groups. Courtesy of Princess Diana: A Tribute Exhibition Guests who are really looking to channel Princess Di, can get married in the exhibit thanks to a special wedding package which includes a ceremony and private dinner near a recreation of Diana's wedding dress. "Princess Diana: A Tribute Exhibition" will be open daily from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. A portion of each ticket sale will be donated to Pink Ribbons Crusade, , an all-volunteer charity raising funds to fight breast cancer. Tickets can be purchased now at DianaLasVegas.com or at the door. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit