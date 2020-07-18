This Virtual Tour of Pharaoh Ramses Vi’s Tomb Will Make You Feel Like Indiana Jones

Want to live like "Indiana Jones" even for a minute? The Egyptian government may have something for you.

As part of its experience Egypt From Home. Stay Home. Stay Safe, campaign, the Egyptian government launched a series of virtual tours including a new in-depth experience in the tomb of Pharaoh Ramses VI.

According to an official statement provided to the Egypt Independent, the tomb, which was first discovered in 1898, dates back to the Twentieth Dynasty, sometime between 1189 to 1077 BC. At the time, the tomb was established by King Ramses V, however, it’s unclear if he’s actually buried there.

As the statement explained, "the huts of the workers who constructed the tomb were built on the tomb of the staircase leading to none other than the tomb of King Tutankhamun."

The statement added, “In other words, it’s thanks to the tomb of Ramses VI that Tutankhamun’s tomb was discovered in 1922, with all of its world-famous treasures inside.”

On the virtual tour guests can catch a glimpse of its impeccably well-preserved decorations, paintings, and writings, including funeral texts to aid in the king’s journey to the afterlife, the Egypt Independent reported.

On the tour, guests can also tilt their mouse upward to see the stunning ceiling decorations, which include scenes of the night sky as well as a painting in honor of the sky goddess Nut who, the Rosicrucian Egyptian Museum explained, swallowed the sun deity Ra each night and then gave birth to him every morning. “Ra was then replaced by Thoth at night,” it explained. Nut, it added, “was often associated with coffins and sarcophagi because she protected the dead until they were reborn in the Afterlife.”