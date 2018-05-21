These State Parks Have All the Beauty of National Parks — and None of the Crowds

The Grand Canyon is the ultimate household name, but the nation’s second largest canyon? Not so much. Just south of Amarillo in the Texas Panhandle, Palo Duro stretches 120 miles long and 20 miles wide, its striated walls and hoodoos enshrining the earth’s history in stone. Explore the landscape on horseback or foot, catch a musical in the open-air amphitheater, then crash in a historic cabin on the canyon rim or its rocky floor. More info.