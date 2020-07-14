This Starfish-shaped Floating Pool Will Be Part of Norway's Newest Beach Park
The beautiful pool is part of a waterfront park in Bergen, Norway called True Blue.
A new beach park in Bergen will have you planning a trip to Norway very soon.
According to Dezeen, a floating pool in Bergen, Norway is just one of the stunning features being built as part of a new, urban waterfront park called True Blue.
True Blue is a development project to refurbish Bergen’s coastline, according to Dezeen. The pool itself was designed with Fredrik Pettersson Arkitekter from the Swedish architecture firm White Arkitekter, and will consist of triangular structures that form three pools. The structures will also house a sauna, picnic areas, and kayak rental facilities, according to Dezeen. Their unique construction also makes the pool look a bit like a starfish.
“The sea pool, floating, in view of the urban beach, is in reality, a multifunctional platform that can be used as a stage, transforming the beach and plazas to stands for large audiences,” said White Arkitekter's lead architect Niels de Bruin in a statement to Dezeen. “Linking the triangulated forms together also makes a starfish pattern. The triangle-shaped silhouettes of the surrounding mountains become part of this three-dimensional landscape.”
In addition to the floating pool, True Blue will have multiple meeting spaces, a beach, sports fields, and a 1,500-meter (just under 5,000 feet) long sea wall to protect visitors in all areas of the park from the sometimes unforgiving Norwegian coastal climate.
“True Blue is our way to express the love story between the city of Bergen and water in all its forms: the mist, the rain, the running streams and the waiting sea,” de Bruin said to Dezeen. “The space between the wall and the sea, a series of lush hills, meadows and wetlands, become a place to experience water, the wild and dangerous water as well as the soft and soothing one.”
The park is meant to connect the bustling city area to a calmer, more meadow-like environment for visitors to relax and play as they wish.
The architecture firm believes the success of True Blue could lead to more sea pools being built throughout Scandinavia (or perhaps even beyond), according to Dezeen. The park itself is expected to be completed by 2023.