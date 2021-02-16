Here's What Manhattan's First Public Beach Will Look Like

New Yorkers won't have to leave Manhattan to feel the sand between their toes, thanks to a public beach set to open in the Meatpacking District.

Manhattan may not be the first place you picture when you think beach town, but the New York City borough is about to get its very own sandy stretch of paradise — just don't plan to swim there.

The Hudson River Park Trust is set to begin construction on the beach this spring as part of its larger Gansevoort Peninsula project in the Meatpacking District, Gothamist reports. The five-and-a-half-acre project will be built on solid ground as opposed to an actual peninsula, and include a salt marsh, sports fields, a dog run, and a sandy beach with kayak access.

Image zoom Credit: James Corner Field Operations, courtesy of the Hudson River Park Trust

Swimming won't be allowed, and questionable water quality in the Hudson River should provide an additional deterrent. While it may ultimately turn into another gorgeous Instagram backdrop, the beachfront is actually meant to serve as a protective barrier from flooding and storm surges.

Image zoom Credit: James Corner Field Operations, courtesy of the Hudson River Park Trust

Image zoom Credit: James Corner Field Operations, courtesy of the Hudson River Park Trust

The Gansevoort Peninsula is being designed by the team behind the High Line — a popular elevated park built on what was once a railroad spur in Chelsea. Renderings show an oasis of grassy knolls, lush treetops, and plenty of space for sunbathing. The Gansevoort Peninsula will also include an art installation in collaboration with its neighbor, the Whitney Museum of American Art.

The area was most recently a parking facility for New York City sanitation trucks.