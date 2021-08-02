New York Botanical Garden's Holiday Train Show to Return for Its 30th Year

The festive celebration will return to the Bronx on Nov. 20, 2021.

A popular New York City tradition will head back to the rails this holiday season at the New York Botanical Garden. The Holiday Train Show will celebrate its 30th year at the Bronx attraction, alongside the return of NYBG Glow, an after-dark outdoor "color and light experience," which will be expanded for its second season.

Model trains will chug around recreations of 175 city landmarks — including Rockefeller Center, the Statue of Liberty, and Brooklyn Bridge — made out of natural materials like acorns, pine cones, birch bark, cinnamon sticks, and lotus pods. New for this year will be a model of the LuEsther T. Mertz Library, located right on the NYBG grounds. Along with the garden's Haupt Conservatory, which will also be depicted, the two buildings have been designated New York City Landmarks. Opening on Nov. 20, 2021, the show will run through Jan. 23, 2022.

New York Botanical Garden Train Show and Glow during holiday season Credit: Courtesy of New York Botanical Garden

As evening falls, the attraction will light up again, as NYBG Glow returns bigger than its debut year. The one-and-a-half-mile experience will splash the garden's natural beauty with thousands of energy-efficient LED lights, bringing a new perspective to both the plants and buildings. The nighttime exhibit will be open on 25 specific dates between Nov. 24, 2021, and Jan. 22, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Exact dates can be found here. On those evenings, there will also be ice sculpting and pop-up performances, alongside beverages and food for purchase at the garden's outdoor bars.

Tickets will go on sale on Sept. 28 for NYBG members and Oct. 5 for the public. Combination tickets to both attractions will also be offered.