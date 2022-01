Europe's Most Picturesque Gardens

On a holiday to Prague this June, I took a funicular ride up to the top of Petrin Hill to see the Petrin Tower—a steel structure that resembles a shorter version of the Eiffel Tower—though I wound up spending little time in and around the tower. Instead, I passed hours roaming the gorgeous gardens surrounding it, breathing in the heady scent of the roses, and marvelling at the miles of terracotta-tiled roofs that spread as though from the hill’s feet. The gardens offered the perfect respite from the Czech capital while still being a part of it.Inspired by the beauty of the Petrin Gardens, here are 15 of Europe’s most beautiful gardens that blend nature, history, art, and architecture, and boast everything from spiral-shaped hedges and crumbling grottos to grandiose fountains and waterfalls.