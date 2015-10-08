Europe's Most Picturesque Gardens

Set upon 300 acres of land, the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew is widely regarded as one of the world’s finest green spaces, and it’s not hard to see why. Home to more than 30,000 types of plants and over 14,000 trees, Kew offers visitors an abundance of plant life to feast their eyes on. Of the gardens’ glasshouses, the Waterlily House—where some of the world's largest (and tiniest) water lilies can be found—is a must-see, as is the Palm House, one of the largest remaining Victorian glasshouses on Earth (and the most iconic structure at the heart of Kew). The oldest potted plant alive is growing inside its glass walls. Another highlight is the Tree Top Walkway, a series of paths that weave just above the Arboretum and yields terrific views of Southwest London.