A Golf Course in Central Park? The Bold Plan for 36 Holes in Manhattan

The city of New York has dismissed a proposal to build two golf courses in Central Park, saying the plan is not up for debate.

"The City is not considering such a proposal, which would not only take away a vast amount of green space enjoyed by millions of New Yorkers and visitors every year, but would also significantly alter this crown jewel of our parks system and national historic landmark," a spokesperson from the mayor's office told Travel + Leisure in an e-mail.

Raj Bhargava and Jason Kirschner, the masterminds behind the project, had proposed adding two 18-hole golf courses in the Manhattan park — to be named “The Cuomo” and “The DeBlasio,” respectively — Golf Digest reported in September.

The plan appeared satirical from the start, with the investor duo calling Bethesda fountain "an unused oval" in a video published earlier this year.

Bhargava and Kirschner commissioned Ron Whitten, a senior editor at Golf Digest, to design the courses. They told him he could get rid of playgrounds, open spaces, and any monuments he chose.

"This is the dumbest idea I have ever heard," former Mayor Michael Bloomberg said in the video.