You Can Now Walk or Bike From New York City to Canada, Thanks to This New 750-mile Trail

New York has finally put the finishing touches on a 750-mile multipurpose trail that stretches from the southern tip of Manhattan to the Canadian border.

The Empire State Trail connects about 400 miles of previously unlinked off-road trails and adds nearly 180 miles of new off-road trails to the state's network. As part of the project, the state also upgraded 170 miles of on-road bicycle routes and incorporated several bike racks to accommodate the nation's growing interest in cycling.

"Not only does it provide an opportunity to experience the natural beauty and history of New York, but it also gives New Yorkers from every corner of the state a safe outlet for recreation as we continue to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic," New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said in announcing the project's completion.

Image zoom Credit: Empire State Trail, empiretrail.ny.gov

The Empire State Trail connects the popular Hudson River Valley Greenway, Champlain Valley, and Erie Canalway Trail, and provides the opportunity to explore picturesque natural escapes, including Buffalo State Park, Fort Ticonderoga, and the Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge.

The Empire State Trail is meant to serve cyclists, hikers, runners, skiers, even snowshoers, but it's also a guide to some of New York's favorite craft breweries. State officials partnered with brewers to create an Empire State Trail Brewery Passport that allows people to earn stamps from an estimated 200 craft breweries located within 10 miles of the trail.

Meena Thiruvengadam is a Travel + Leisure contributor who has visited 50 countries on six continents and 47 U.S. states. She loves historic plaques, wandering new streets, and walking on beaches. Find her on Twitter and Instagram.