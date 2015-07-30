On the north end of Prospect Park is one of Brooklyn’s must-see outdoor spaces. The Brooklyn Botanic Garden is a fixture of the surrounding neighborhood because of its extensive plant collection, and each spring the Cherry Esplanade attracts thousands of visitors who come to see the sakura trees in bloom. Segway into the Japanese garden (one of the most visited of its kind outside of Japan), the zen-like bonsai room, the large herb collection of the Shakespeare Garden, and this horticultural hotspot makes you wish you had more of a green thumb.