French architect Charles Thays certainly left his imprint on Argentina: after being appointed as Buenos Aires Director of Parks in 1891, he worked tirelessly to bring harmony and sophistication to the city’s open spaces. His most valued contribution, however, was the Buenos Aires Botanical Garden, an opulent creation that captivates locals and visitors alike to this day. As you wander the footpaths bounded by dense foliage, you get the sense Thays had something bigger in mind than just a public park—with its marble statues and weathered Art Nouveau greenhouses, it is a place where art, nature, and science all collide.