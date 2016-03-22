Parks + Gardens

Every spring, parks and gardens experience a rebirth, brightening up the season with freshly bloomed bulbs, budding woodlands, and fragrant orchards. The scenery, however, is only part of the appeal. History, botany, and art all collide in the world’s top parks and gardens to make for a truly enriching experience.Springtime is not the only time of year to see these beautiful works of nature. Travel + Leisure seeks out the best parks for off-season exploring throughout the year, where active travelers have plenty of terrain to tackle—be it for bringing along the whole family or discovering areas of truly remote wilderness, such as Washington State’s Olympic National Park. From challenging hikes to jaw-dropping lookout points, let Travel + Leisure be your ultimate guide to navigating the world’s most scenic parks.Exploring National ParksWhen planning a trip to one of America’s 59 national parks, travelers are confronted with hundreds of options—from marveling at active geysers in Yellowstone to roaming the sands and spotting lush desert blooms in Arizona’s Saguaro National Park. The wide, unspoiled panoramas of national parks offer solace from city life and recall the rich, varied history of America. When it comes to our country’s great parklands, Travel + Leisure brings you incisive commentary on when to visit, how to score free admission, and where to glimpse the best wildlife. Want to join a full moon snowshoe hike in Bryce Canyon, or watch the first rays of sunlight hit the east coast in Acadia, Maine? Nature lovers, get ready to be dazzled. Travel + Leisure shows you exactly where to go.Bask in a beautiful gardenExquisitely landscaped gardens are a refined art, often the result of decades of tireless planting, layout design, and keeping up the grounds. Many of the world’s most beautiful gardens are akin to living museums, elevating horticulture to a high art form while remaining accessible to travelers from all walks of life. And each garden tells a unique story: from the medieval paradise of Italy’s Villa d’Este to the austere beauty of a Japanese Zen garden, each is a self-contained world, pure in form, in which travelers can spend the afternoon strolling at their leisure. Breathe in the fresh scent of flowers, daydream by a trickling fountain, or simply take in centuries-old stone sculptures. Wherever your itinerary takes you, make time to stop and smell the roses.

Stay in an 18th-century Château Outside Paris Surrounded by 100 Acres of Gardens
The sprawling estate was once owned by actress Catherine Deneuve.
This Exclusive Bahamas Resort Just Launched a Rosé Pop-up Inspired by the Versailles Garden
Welcome to your rosé-tinted dream sequence.
Central Park's Wollman Rink Promises to be an 'Accessible Cultural Hub' to All Skaters in Reopening
Entrance to the rink is priced from $5 to $23, depending on age and date of visit.
Celebrate 163 Years of Trees in Central Park With These Expert Leaf-peeping Tips
The park's first trees were planted on Oct. 17, 1858.
10 'Outer Banks' Filming Locations You Can Visit in Real Life
Plot twist! None of them are in North Carolina.
New York Botanical Garden's Holiday Train Show to Return for Its 30th Year
The festive celebration will return to the Bronx on Nov. 20, 2021.
Asheville's Historic Biltmore Estate Is in Peak Sunflower Season — See the Stunning Photos
The flowers stretch as tall as eight feet high on a mile-long road on the North Carolina estate.
UNESCO Announces 9 New Additions to World Heritage Site List
The list includes Madrid's Retiro Park.
New York Is Giving Away State Park Passes to Anyone Who Gets Vaccinated This Week
NYC’s Newest Park Is a Breathtaking 'Island' on the Hudson River
Monet's Gardens Reopen in Giverny As France Prepares to Welcome Tourists
This Website Lets You Rent Stunning Gardens Around Los Angeles

Virginia Is the Best State for Stargazing on the East Coast — and These New Dark Sky Parks Prove It

Virginia is for (astronomy) lovers.

Miami Is Creating a Gorgeous New Park Underneath Its Downtown Rail Lines
Hilton Head Island's Newest Park Has an Epic Adventure Playground Kids Will Love
Monet's Most Famous Paintings Are Getting a Pop Art Twist at This Immersive Exhibit in Florida
Here's What Manhattan's First Public Beach Will Look Like
Prince Charles Has Inspired a Movement to Replant Britain’s Wildflower Meadows
New York City’s Union Square Getting $100 Million Pedestrian-friendly Makeover
Sculpture Garden at Rodin Museum in Paris Reopens Amid Lockdown 
You Can Now Walk or Bike From New York City to Canada, Thanks to This New 750-mile Trail
The High Line and New Penn Station Hall Could Soon Be Connected
This Gorgeous New Shanghai Park Is an Old Airport Runway — and It's Preserving History in the Coolest Ways
Minnesota’s Only National Park Was Just Named One of the World’s Best Spots for Stargazing
The World’s Largest Flower Show Is Heading Outdoors for the First Time in Nearly 200 Years
24 Places in NYC That New Yorkers Love to Visit
A 7-mile Sculpture Park Is Coming to Miami Beach — but You'll Have to Snorkel to See It
You Can Watch a French Horn Player Summon Hundreds of Deer in Japan During This Magical Event
Why Los Angeles Residents Have Alex Trebek to Thank for This 62-acre Public Park
Colorado Wants You to Choose Its Next State Park
This New 100-mile Hiking Trail in Ireland Comes With a Remarkable History Lesson
Man Discovers 9-carat Diamond in Arkansas State Park
This Stunning 'Tree Church' in New Zealand May Be the Coolest Thing You'll See Today
France Is Set to Open 3 New Underwater Sculpture Museums This Fall
A New Hiking Trail in Russia Will Take You Where Cosmonauts Crash-landed After the First Space Walk
London Is Getting a Version of NYC’s High Line — and You Could Win $12k to Help Design It
This New Bike Trail Will Connect Canada's Best Surf Towns, Beaches, Hiking Trails, and More
6 Enchanting Secret Gardens Around the World
