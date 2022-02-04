This Brand-new Observation Deck Overlooks One of the World's Most Famous Human-made Islands

Dubai is taking one of its most elevated experiences to even greater heights.

The view from the Next Level platform at The View at The Palm

From any distance, Dubai's Palm Jumeirah — one of its three human-made The Palm Islands — is a wondrous site, with palm tree-shaped fringes surrounded by a seven-mile circular frame. But one of the best views associated with Palm Jumeriah is the deck from which you can see the entire island. And now there's a new vantage point to take in the view, 820 feet (250 meters) above sea level.

Nakheel Properties, the company that started the Palm Islands project in 2001, is behind the newly boosted viewing platform at The View at The Palm. The new deck is called The Next Level, and it just opened on Feb. 1, 2022.

Set atop the 52-story Palm Tower — the tallest building on the island — the original 360-degree observation deck opened last April at a height of 787 feet (240 meters), offering a sprawling view of Dubai's skyline, the Arabian Gulf, and the island itself. The Next Level escalates that height by an additional 33 feet (10 meters) to form the highest viewpoint on Palm Jumeirah.

To celebrate the launch, The View at The Palm called on the Middle East's first international figure skating competitor Zahra Lari to spotlight the beauty of the experience by dropping from a helicopter onto The Next Level, which was transformed into a ice rink for the occasion.

Zahra Lari preforming a strunt at The Next Level platform at The View at The Palm Credit: Courtesy of Nakheel

"Following the overwhelming success of The View at The Palm, launched in April last year, we are delighted to take this experience to new heights by introducing The Next Level, adding a new dimension to what is already a highly popular, must-see attraction," Nakheel chief assets officer Omar Khoory said in a statement sent to Travel + Leisure.

Open at 9 a.m. daily and closing at 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and at 12 midnight Fridays through Sundays, VIP tickets to visit The Next Level are available at theviewpalm.ae from AED325 (about $89) for adults and AED145 (about $40) for those ages 4 to 12. These VIP tickets include fast track access to the 52nd floor and The Next Level, plus a guided tour and VIP lounge access with a house beverage or bubbly drink, as well as delicious, traditional Arabic snacks.

The Next Level platform at The View at The Palm Credit: Courtesy of Nakheel