Visitors to the famed palace will be required to have a reservation and wear face masks.

One of the most popular attractions in France is open again — with a few small changes.

The Palace of Versailles, located about an hour outside Paris, has been closed since March due to lockdown measures to combat the spread of coronavirus in the country. While no one has been able to visit the remarkable landmark (as a tourist), the palace has offered virtual tours of its grounds for the time being.

While the borders are still closed, according to Lonely Planet, France is beginning to reopen businesses and allowing people within the country to move freely. Like many other popular attractions, this includes the iconic Palace of Versailles.

According to their website, the palace officially reopened to the public again on Saturday, June 6. Although, new precautions are being implemented to ensure visitor and employee safety in the wake of the pandemic.

Now, visitors must book a time slot in order for the palace to encourage safe social distancing. In addition, wearing a mask is now mandatory for visitors over the age 11 and visitors must follow a one-way path through the complex, according to Lonely Planet. Music in the gardens and daytime fountain shows will resume, though there will be no night time fountain shows. Concerts and operas that were planned for this summer have either been canceled or will be rescheduled.

Even with the reopening, the palace has certainly been financially impacted by the closure. According to Reuters, 75 percent of the palace’s revenues came from ticket sales in 2019, and four out of five visitors are coming from other countries.

“This financial model has been devastated. We have to start again,” Catherine Pegard, president of the Palace, told Reuters. “We’re not the only ones.”