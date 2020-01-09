Olympic Athletes Will Sleep on Cardboard Beds in Tokyo This Summer

Image zoom Jae C Hong/AP/Shutterstock

Olympians at the Tokyo 2020 games will be sleeping on cardboard beds, according to Associated Press.

Organizers of the games say that the cardboard is especially sturdy and will be more than capable of supporting each athlete’s weight. The bed frames were revealed at an event in Tokyo on Thursday. The beds are capable of supporting up to 440 pounds.

“They are stronger than wooden beds,” Takashi Kitajima, the general manager of the Athletes Village, said during the unveiling.

The beds were made to be recyclable following the games. The cardboard frames will become paper products and the recyclable bits of the mattresses will become plastic products.

The Athletes Village is due to be completed in June before the games start on July 24. It is comprised of 21 apartment towers and will contain more than 18,000 beds for the competitors.

As for any potential post-game festivities, Kitajima explained, “Of course, wood and cardboard would each break if you jumped on them.”

