New York City Is Offering Deals on Its Biggest Cultural Attractions This Month

More than 40 venues are offering discounts, including the Guggenheim, New York Botanical Garden, and Carnegie Hall.

New York City is encouraging everyone to discover — or rediscover — its cultural institutions by offering deals on more than 40 attractions through the end of October, as part of its It's Time for Culture campaign.

The deals include some of the city's most iconic museums, performing arts venues, and landmarks, with the full list of deals available at nycgo.com/cultureoffers.

Also being offered: buy-one-get-one-free admission to the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum and Alice Austen House. The Cooper Hewitt is free through Nov. 29, thanks to support from its board of trustees (reservations are required).

Several venues' regular deals are also highlighted, including free admission for children 16 or under at the Museum for Modern Art, as well as free entry for children 18 and under and pay-what-you-wish Fridays at the Whitney Museum. Meanwhile, The Met and its Cloisters also follow a pay-what-you-wish admission model for New York state residents and tristate area students.